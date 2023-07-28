"Should have never left WWE" - Twitter erupts as 30-year-old star publicly hints at unhappiness with AEW

A former WWE Divas champion is seemingly not pleased with how AEW has booked the women's division, and fans seem to have the same reaction regarding this as well.

It can't be denied that AEW's women's division is currently suffering from poor booking. Although there have been some decent moments here and there, the overall landscape has been disappointing, to say the least. Furthermore, the female wrestlers on the roster are reportedly discouraged by how they are booked.

Meanwhile, Saraya (fka Paige), who signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion last year, also hinted at being upset with how the higher-ups and creatives have treated the women's division lately.

Saraya is a part of the faction "Outcasts" alongside AEW women's champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. On paper, the trio should be carrying and dominating the division, but it does not seem to be the case. Although Storm is the current women's champion, the other two are still waiting for their big moment.

Recently, Saraya liked multiple tweets criticizing the women's division of the All Elite promotion, which indicates she is not a fan of the way the women are being treated right now.

Furthermore, fans also seem to be on the same page as they react to the former WWE Divas champion being unhappy with the current setup. Some even think she should've stayed with the Stamford-based promotion. Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Saraya names her dream opponent for the AEW All In event at Wembley

The upcoming All In event at Wembley, London, this August, which is set to be a sold-out stadium show, and performing in front of 70,000-plus would be a huge opportunity for AEW stars. While none of the matches have been announced as of yet, the wrestlers may have a dream opponent in mind.

Saraya (fka Paige) recently reflected on who she would like to share the ring with in her home country. During an interview with Upprox, the former WWE Divas champion named her dream opponent for the Wembley event to be Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and her former rival.

“I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing because she’s also from the UK and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full-circle moment. There’s so much opportunity there.” (H/T Wrestlezone)

However, it remains to be seen who the Outcasts member ends up facing in her home country. It would also be interesting to see whether Tony Khan listens to her and turns his attention toward the women's division.

