"Should really be his 'Mania partner" - Fans erupt to WWE legend's rant after The Rock's assault on Cody Rhodes on RAW

A former WWE Superstar was seemingly displeased after The Rock brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW. Fans on the internet now have a special request for him.

The name in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust). He is currently signed to AEW as an in-ring performer and backstage personality. The Natural is the half-brother of Cody Rhodes and has never shied away from supporting the latter on social media despite being in different companies.

In the opening segment of this week's RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed his ongoing feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock. He was ultimately interrupted by The Great One, who whispered something in his ear. Towards the end of the show, Rocky assaulted Cody backstage and covered a custom weight belt in the latter's blood.

Following the show, Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter/X, seemingly sending a message to the Hollywood megastar. He wrote:

"You son of a bi**h"

Responding to Dustin's post, fans requested him to help his brother in the latter's ongoing feud with The Rock and The Bloodline. Many also asked the veteran to team with The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40 instead of Seth Rollins.

Dustin Rhodes previously sent a message to The Rock

Earlier this month, Dustin Rhodes reacted to the Cody Rhodes-Bloodline storyline by firing shots at The Great One.

In a video shared on Twitter, The Natural had the following to say about The Final Boss:

"Zoom in here just a little bit. F*** The Rock"

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline has seemingly reached its boiling point after this week's RAW. It remains to be seen what will happen when The American Nightmare goes toe-to-toe with Rocky and Roman Reigns in Philadelphia.

