"Should’ve just had him join JAS" - Fans feel promising AEW star has been buried despite defeating Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho's AEW run has notably had some highs and lows, and despite suffering a huge loss to the then-debuting Action Andretti, the veteran was praised for the outcome. Fast forward a few months, and fans are now accusing the promotion of mishandling the young star.

Andretti was initially heralded as the next big thing in AEW, after defeating Jericho during an episode of Dynamite a few months ago. However, his recent loss to Scorpio Sky on Collision has many claiming he's now become a jobber, putting Chris Jericho's faith into question.

Additionally, many still claim that the former AEW World Champion has held down many of the young talent on the roster instead of elevating them. In light of Twitter user @patricktheheel's throwback post to Action Andretti's Dynamite debut, fans took to the comment section to express their dissatisfaction at the once-promising star's booking over the past few months.

Austin @The_Austin_0 @patricktheheel Man was at 1 point looking like he could have HUGH potential to then not even getting an entrance on a Saturday night show. At least they didn’t have Scorpio sky squash him @patricktheheel Man was at 1 point looking like he could have HUGH potential to then not even getting an entrance on a Saturday night show. At least they didn’t have Scorpio sky squash him

#AEWCollision @patricktheheel The night Action Andretti became a GAME CHANGER, only to be nothing a month later. @patricktheheel The night Action Andretti became a GAME CHANGER, only to be nothing a month later.#AEWCollision

Blaine ThatGuy @TryEatingAHat @patricktheheel Honestly, I think him winning was more part of a Jericho downfall storyline more than a new upcoming star storyline. As Jericho mentioned on dynamite he's been on quite the losing streak for a while now. @patricktheheel Honestly, I think him winning was more part of a Jericho downfall storyline more than a new upcoming star storyline. As Jericho mentioned on dynamite he's been on quite the losing streak for a while now.

should’ve just had him join JAS or something @patricktheheel that win had to be an audible call by jericho man cos tony doesn’t usually drop the ball like thisshould’ve just had him join JAS or something @patricktheheel that win had to be an audible call by jericho man cos tony doesn’t usually drop the ball like this💀should’ve just had him join JAS or something

ichigosenpai @ichigovirgo @patricktheheel They should make him the “TNA AJ Styles” of ROH. With the correct booking and opponents, he could be a valid franchise player and work his way back to national tv. Him beating Jericho then being ROH exclusive except to job in AEW is silly. @patricktheheel They should make him the “TNA AJ Styles” of ROH. With the correct booking and opponents, he could be a valid franchise player and work his way back to national tv. Him beating Jericho then being ROH exclusive except to job in AEW is silly.

While many recognize Chris Jericho as a veteran of the industry, he still receives a lot of flak online. However, The Ocho has seemingly never allowed this to get to him and often claps back at some of the most offensive comments. Recently, the veteran addressed dished out some aggressive sarcasm at a Twitter user who criticized his look.

The former AEW World Champion nearly missed out on his big break in the US

Chris Jericho is best known for his lengthy run in WWE as Y2J, but he had successful runs in both Mexico and Japan before jumping to WCW. However, like today, the styles of wrestling in both countries differ greatly from American wrestling, and as such Jericho suffered.

During a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, The Ocho recalled his first match with Jerry Lynn in WCW and how pro wrestling legend Terry Taylor berated him for how "terrible" the bout was.

"It was not good. I had just come from Japan, where I'm working 20-minute matches, and they give me five minutes, and I didn't know what to do. I came back from that match, and Terry Taylor said, 'I heard you were supposed to be good. What was that? It was terrible.' Now when you're a young guy and you hear that, it just kind of crushes you, and you don't even know what to do." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Wrestling Bios @WrestlingBios Chris Jericho was easily one of the best things about WCW in 1998. It's been a joy watching this part of his run again. Chris Jericho was easily one of the best things about WCW in 1998. It's been a joy watching this part of his run again. https://t.co/IPYC8USF9B

Jericho eventually faced "The Gambler" Jeff Gann, which allowed him to regain his footing and impress the WCW brass. It could be argued that Gann was responsible for elevating Chris Jericho, which eventually led to him being picked up by AEW due to his star power decades later.

