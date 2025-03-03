"Show up at WrestleMania to help Cody," "It's now or never" - Fans react after WWE legend sends an angry message to The Rock and John Cena

The Rock and John Cena mauled Cody Rhodes at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to close the night. Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes (formerly known as Goldust in WWE) sent them an angry message after their demeaning actions.

Around a week ago, The Great One offered The American Nightmare his dream life in return for his soul. The latter was supposed to give his final answer at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 event.

John Cena won the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. After his victory, the Undisputed WWE Champion came out to congratulate him. Soon after, The Final Boss also joined them.

Cody revealed his decision and refused Rock's offer, claiming that this soul belonged to the ring and his fans. John Cena then shocked the world and turned heel, viciously attacking Cody Rhodes. Rock and Travis Scott joined him in the beating, and the trio brutally assaulted Cody, leaving him crimson.

After the assault, AEW legend Dustin Rhodes went online to react to the segment. He vehemently criticized Rock and Cena's actions on X/Twitter. The fans then urged Dustin to return to WWE to help his brother fight off the heels.

"Would love to see you show up at WrestleMania to help Cody. That would erupt the place," a fan said.

This user wrote, "Go back, help your brother and counter the odds, it's now or never!"

"You could be a part of this if you would just leave that minor league shitshow you are wrestling in now," said another fan.

This tweet read, "Bro!!!! You know the POP you’re gonna get when your music hits if you show up at WrestleMania? Come on Dustin, make this happen. You need to be there to help Cody. You don’t belong in AEW."

John Cena's heel turn came after 20 years

John Cena turning heel at the Elimination Chamber was his first heel turn in over two decades. His last heel run was in 2003. For over 20 years, he's been a babyface and preached loyalty and honesty to the fans. He was the OG do-gooder of WWE.

Cena will retire at the end of 2025. Fans hoped for a final heel run from Cena, and as always, WWE delivered. It will be interesting to see if Cena will retire as a heel or turn babyface before his last match in WWE.

