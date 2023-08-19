"Sign CJ Perry,""So that's who's partnering BCC at Wembley" - Fans react after multiple ex-WWE stars' backstage appearance in AEW

Several former WWE Superstars reportedly made backstage appearances for AEW Dynamite this week. Some names were CJ Perry (fka Lana), Danielle Moinet (fka Summer Rae), and WCW icon David Arquette.

All three ex-WWE names have not made appearances or were not signed in any way with any other promotion, so their appearance on AEW was not official. Perry's husband, Miro, was signed by AEW in 2020, which could be the main reason for her appearance. Summer Rae and Arquette's reasons for their visits were not disclosed.

Fans were surprised at the announcement, as it was very random. They then speculated about why the three were at the event.

Some fans stated the most probable reason for CJ Perry's appearance was visiting her husband, Miro, who was an AEW star.

Other fans joked that Perry and Moinet could be the missing pieces to complete All In's match card. One user mentioned that, along with Arquette, the trio could be the mysterious partners of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Another even joked that they could replace FTR if they did not make it to Wembley following Cash Wheeler's case.

Another set of fans turned back time and speculated that Lana and Summer Rae could have visited AEW for Miro following their love triangle segment in 2015.

Some even hinted that David Arquette could have been the man who dressed up as Leatherface for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match previously.

CJ Perry and Miro reunite with current WWE Superstar Sheamus

Around a week ago, CJ Perry and her husband Miro were spotted going on a double date with Sheamus and his wife. This was an interesting reunion among former co-workers, with Miro and Sheamus previously teaming up together in the League of Nations in 2015.

Taking to Twitter, the Ravishing Russian posted images as they attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, specifically the concert in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

CJ Perry and Miro were once great partners during their long stint in WWE. The Bulgarian Brute previously dominated the promotion for almost a year when he first stepped foot on the main roster, and considering he just made his return to AEW two months ago, could the two work together once more?

What are your thoughts on CJ Perry managing Miro in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

