"Skinny, out of shape, pale hobo" - Ex-WWE star slammed by fans for poor physique

A wrestler's appearance can go a long way, just look at some of the people who held WWE gold in the 1980s for proof. But some people have commented on an AEW star's physique that isn't up to their personal standards.

At the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole accidentally broke his ankle and has only been seen sporadically in All Elite Wrestling, returning in an in-person capacity at Full Gear.

He also accompanied AEW World Champion MJF to the ring on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite, and due to not being in action for a number of weeks, he seems to have not been able to work out on a regular basis.

While Cole has never been the most jacked performer in wrestling history, a number of people on social media have commented on the former WWE star's physique.

It's unclear when Cole will return to action as he is still in a medical boot and on crutches at the time of writing, but one thing is certain: he will want to get back in the AEW World Title picture as soon as he's back.

Another former WWE Superstar will challenge for the AEW World Championship at World's End

During the same segment, MJF was confronted by former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe, who helped Max retain the ROH Tag Team Titles at Full Gear. In return, Max had promised Joe a shot at his world title.

After initially telling Joe that the deal was off (in a more explicit fashion), Cole convinced MJF to give the former WWE Superstar a shot at his title, leading to the match being made official for the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th.

Max has already beaten Joe once in 2023, which coincidentally took place at the same time that Adam broke his ankle. But now that Friedman has a little more wear-and-tear on his body, perhaps the Salt of the Earth won't be entering 2024 as the AEW World Champion.

