"So Raw after 'Mania?" - Top AEW stars' latest tease on Dynamite has fueled WWE return speculation among fans

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR returned to reignite their feud with The Gunns.

The segment took an unexpected turn when FTR challenged The Gunns for the World Tag Team Championship, with the stipulation that FTR would quit AEW if they failed to win. The offer has sparked speculation among fans that FTR may be headed to WWE, as their current deal with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in April.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, with many expressing their excitement at the possibility of FTR returning to WWE under the regime of Triple H.

Check out the reactions below:

Joe @Joe59928715 @SeanRossSapp Oh they're losing, then ending up back in wwe now that Hhh is in charge

The speculation is not unfounded, as FTR has a history with WWE. The duo previously competed under the name The Revival, where they won the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships multiple times. However, they left the company in 2020 and signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for FTR, but their latest tease on Dynamite has certainly fueled speculation among fans. Only time will tell if they will return to WWE or continue their journey with AEW.

Do you think FTR will return to WWE under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

