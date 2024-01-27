"Some people are going to be very upset by this news" - Fans in disbelief over major revelation about AEW

Major news about AEW's value has come out which has gotten some interesting reactions from the fans.

All Elite Wrestling is one of the top promotions in the United States along with WWE and TNA. The company's CEO, Tony Khan, has done a great job with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, its current value tells a different story.

On Twitter, a report from Forbes was posted which revealed that AEW's value is figured at $2 Billion.

"Via Forbes, the Khan family's sports enterprises worth was listed an $8.25 billion value between the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham and AEW. According to those with knowledge of the story being put together, the AEW value was figured in at $2 Billion."

The fans gave their reactions to the report on Twitter:

"Some people are going to be very upset by this news"

Vince Russo slams Tony Khan for declining ratings of AEW

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo recently accused Tony Khan of being responsible for the declining viewership of All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer claimed that Tony Khan is the reason the company is losing potential new viewers.

"This is how I look at it. Bro, it's your company. You can do whatever you want. If I owned my company, I would do whatever I wanted. And again, Chris, we just have to remind ourselves. It's not about the money. It's about what you just said. And it's really, really, really a shame because you do have a wrestling fanbase out there, and bro, if you could create another promotional war, you can increase the fans. But he's so far from that, it's not even funny," said Vince Russo. [From 06:54 to 07:38]

Tony Khan has worked hard to make All Elite Wrestling a true alternative to WWE. However, there are many aspects of the promotion that often receive criticism from veterans like Vince Russo. Khan recently stated on Twitter that he plans to bring back the product from 2021 which was beloved by many.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments below.

