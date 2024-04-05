"Some stars of the past" returning to stop The Bloodline and helping Cody Rhodes win must happen, says WWE legend

WWE legend and current AEW star Matt Hardy feels that a few stars from the past could show up to help The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes fend off The Bloodline and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner, and the excitement is at an all-time high. The majority of fans are also hoping to see Cody Rhodes finally end the dominant title reign of Roman Reigns after nearly four years. However, The American Nightmare also has to deal with The Rock and other Bloodline members.

Cody will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Rock and Roman on Night 1 and if Cody loses, his match against Roman will be 'Bloodline rules.' Meanwhile, Matt Hardy also predicted the possible endings of the 'Mania main events.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy recently, Matt predicted that Rock and Roman will defeat Cody and Seth on Night 1.

"I honestly, I think you're going to end up with some sort of scenario where if Rock and Roman win it's Bloodline rules, is that correct? I think somehow you're gonna see those guys win, it's gonna be Bloodline rules and then you're gonna have all this interference from The Bloodline, you're gonna have a bunch of chaos on Sunday."

Hardy also predicted that stars of the past would show up during the Night 2 main event to help Cody finish his story.

"And then I think they're going to have a match they'll s*rew them out of it in whatever way and then on Sunday I think that Cody, besides just having Seth Rollins, he's gonna have some other people. Some stars of the past back him up and get into it with The Bloodline. And I think at the end of the day, I think Cody ends up pulling off the W and Cody goes forward as the face of WWE." [From 08:26 to 09:18]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes could change the WWE Title design if he wins at WrestleMania XL

As Cody Rhodes buckles up to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, he already seems to have plans after he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the recent 'WWE World' event, The American Nightmare implied that maybe he will change how the title looks after he finally wins it.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if The American Nightmare finally finishes his story at WrestleMania 40 after failing the last time.

