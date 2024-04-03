"Someone is debuting at WrestleMania," "Come to WWE already," - Fans are convinced top AEW star is showing up at WrestleMania 40 to confront The Rock

Fans believe that a former AEW World Champion is going to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40 to confront The Rock after what happened at WWE RAW.

MJF is one of AEW's best homegrown talents. He made a name for himself as one of the top heels before becoming one of the best babyfaces in the company. MJF has been on hiatus ever since he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at the World's End PPV in December. Since then, his future in the All Elite company has come under question after his profile was taken down from the roster page and his merchandise was removed. He has also stayed off social media for a while.

However, after The Rock whipped Cody Rhodes with a belt on RAW, MJF couldn't keep quiet since the whole segment was similar to his segment with Cody during their rivalry in AEW. MJF even asked The Final Boss to leave him alone.

"First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey."

While some fans believe MJF is WWE-bound, others think that he's just trolling.

Mick Foley commented on The Rock's brutal segment with Cody Rhodes

Last week on RAW, fans got to witness the sinister side of The Great One as he viciously assaulted The American Nightmare and left him lying in a pool of his own blood. Many people have since reacted to the segment.

Rock's former tag team partner Mick Foley spoke about the segment on his YouTube channel and was all in for The Final Boss' edgier character.

"I liked it. I liked the beatdown, I liked the other side of The Rock. It would've been really easy for him to just lean back into what was comfortable, you know, because it's an easy chair for The Rock like a great barkal lounger, because he knows that character so well to sort of put a twist on it, come out with a harder edge. A little blood in the right place never hurts anybody. I think it was really good, and it's only going to pique interest; certainly, it piqued mine."

It will be interesting to see how well The Brahma Bull fares in his match at WrestleMania 40.

