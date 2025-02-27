"Someone should get fired for this" - Fans want Tony Khan to take action after AEW star is embarrassingly caught blading

AEW has been facing a lot of heat lately. Last week on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa was involved in an awkward segment with Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. People blamed Tony Khan and the production team for the seemingly botched sequence. This week's show featured Christopher Daniels blading himself in an embarrassing moment.

"Hangman" Adam Page kicked off this week's Dynamite with a squash match against Aaron Solo. After the bout, he called out MJF, and the latter arrived with a towel soaked in blood. Later, a backstage camera showed Daniels lying in a puddle of blood.

As the camera focused on Daniels, he was balding himself. Usually, promotions hide self-inflicted injuries from fans to maintain kayfabe. Many X/Twitter users believe the backstage cameraman did a terrible job while capturing the moment and should be fired for the botch.

"I've seen wrestlers accidentally blade on TV. I've NEVER seen production CUT to a wrestler blading. Can Tony not afford monitors? Someone should get fired for this," a fan wrote.

"Omg their producers constantly prove their inexperience with covering wrestling shows, " a person tweeted.

Some fans mocked All Elite Wrestling for presenting an embarrassing segment on Dynamite.

"Back to blood. Desperate vibes. And they cut to Moxley trying to get more color before acting beat up. Janky! #AEWDynamite," a tweet read.

"Caught gouging his head on camera I love AEW because it's one giant blooper show," a user wrote.

Christopher Daniels recently retired from in-ring competition after a stellar match against Adam Page.

MJF comments after attacking Christopher Daniels backstage on AEW Dynamite

MJF is feuding with "Hangman" Adam Page. However, The Wolf of Wrestling attacked Christopher Daniels to send Page a message.

After assaulting the AEW personality, MJF logged onto his X/Twitter account to gloat about his actions on Dynamite.

Who's real now?" MJF wrote.

MJF and Adam Page's feud has intensified in the past few weeks. They will lock horns at Revolution on March 9, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

