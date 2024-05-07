“Soon to Be ALL ELITE,” ”HHH is worse than Vince” - Fans erupt as WWE reportedly doesn’t renew Hall of Famer’s contract

Fans urge Tony Khan to sign a WWE veteran after the promotion didn't renew his contract this year. The star being discussed is Jerry Lawler.

Lawler has been a major part of the Stamford-based promotion in one way or another since 1992. Following his in-ring career, he started commentating for the promotion. The 74-year-old star was popular as a color commentator with Jim Ross, who is currently a part-time commentator on AEW. For many years, the duo entertained fans all around the world with their iconic lines.

The Hall of Famer was still under WWE's contract despite not being active for a long time. He would still make sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. Shockingly, recent reports claim that the promotion has declined to renew his contract.

Fans were quick to suggest AEW and Tony Khan hire the Hall of Famer. They want to witness his reunion with Jim Ross on the commentary desk.

Also, some fans criticized Triple H for not renewing the contract of a veteran who had ties with WWE for decades.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

WWE veteran Jerry Lawler shares a major health update

The Hall of Famer recently underwent knee replacement surgery. Also, last year, he was going through a lot of trouble while dealing with a stroke.

During a virtual signing with the East Coast Autograph Auctions, Jerry Lawler said his health is great. However, he still experiences difficulties due to a stroke.

"My health is great. I just [went] over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast," he said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 74-year-old veteran.