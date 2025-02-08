"Sorry, AEW is full at the moment" - Fans don't want released WWE star to become new Hurt Syndicate member

A recently-released WWE Superstar could potentially be headed to AEW to rejoin his allies in The Hurt Syndicate. However, many wrestling fans on social media seem to be advising the Tony Khan-led promotion to reconsider such a decision.

Cedric Alexander signed with WWE in 2016 after his impressive performances in the Cruiserweight Classic. His success in the division eventually catapulted him to the main roster, where he would later become a member of The Hurt Business alongside MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

However, the alliance ultimately disbanded in late 2022. WWE teased a reunion multiple times on TV, but they scrapped the angle due to creative differences. Benjamin was released in 2023, Montel Vontavious Porter and Lashley departed the company the following year, and Alexander was sent back to NXT. In late 2024, Bobby, Shelton, and MVP reunited in All Elite Wrestling and formed The Hurt Syndicate. Now, it appears that they could soon reunite with Alexander, who announced his release, and his former stablemates are reportedly expected to push for his signing.

However, several fans on X/Twitter were opposed to the prospect of All Elite Wrestling offering Cedric Alexander a deal. Most of their opinions revolved around the idea that the company should instead focus on spotlighting its current and up-and-coming talent pool, especially regarding membership in The Hurt Syndicate.

"There is a lot of young talent just waiting for an oportunity to shine on AEW TV. Some insanely talented Luchadores too. Please, let's give them a chance...," wrote a fan.

"If a fourth man is going to get added, I would much rather someone young who is already signed with [All Elite Wrestling] to be that guy," wrote a user.

"Nahhh I like Cedric but [All Elite Wrestling] needs to put an "AEW guy" with Lashley and Shelton, integrate homegrown with established talent," argued another user.

"I know he is talented but [All Elite Wrestling] shouldnt go full hurt business 2.0 in [All Elite Wrestling]," posted a fan.

"Nah, don't," simply wrote another.

It remains to be seen whether Alexander will soon be revealed as All Elite once his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

The Hurt Syndicate has already acquired championship gold in AEW

In a span of mere months following their debut, members of The Hurt Syndicate have already become title-holders in AEW. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin dethroned Private Party for the All Elite World Tag Team Championship on the January 22 episode of Dynamite in a spectacularly dominant performance.

The All Mighty and The Standard of Excellence were confronted by new challengers this Wednesday: the returning Austin and Colten Gunn. MVP responded that the Bang Bang Gang members would have the opportunity to regain their belts next week in Texas.

It remains to be seen whether Lashley and Benjamin will be successful in their first title defense in All Elite Wrestling.

