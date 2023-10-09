"Stable with Edge would be awesome" - Fans react after former WWE star seemingly shares an update on AEW future

An AEW star recently hinted at his future with the promotion amid his absence from TV. Fans reacted to the update, speculating about his next potential move. The name in question is Lance Archer.

The Murderhawk Monster's last appearance on AEW TV came at Battle of Belts VII in July 2023. He lost to Orange Cassidy in an International Championship match via count out. Since then, Archer has been active on the independent circuit, sparking debate about his future in All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, Archer seemingly provided an update on his equation with AEW. He posted a picture of himself, captioned, "I ain't fkn goin anywhere." Fans quickly reacted to the post, discussing his next potential program in the company.

Lance Archer had something to say on Twitter

Some fans were curious about when Archer would return to All Elite Wrestling. One Twitter user also suggested a program alongside WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

You can view some of the notable responses to Archer's tweet below:

Fans have reacted to Lance Archer's post

Copeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut at WrestleDream 2023 and soon kickstarted a feud with fellow WWE legend Christian Cage. It will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar will share the ring with The Murderhawk Monster during his stint with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Lance Archer explains potential reason behind his absence from AEW TV

Lance Archer made his All Elite Wrestling debut alongside Jake "The Snake" Roberts in March 2020. Despite being one of the most tenured names on the roster, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion hasn't been booked in a prominent role in the Jacksonville-based company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Archer discussed his absence from television.

"Well, things have gone down, and things have happened. There’s a lot of guys and girls in AEW, there’s so much talent, so there’s a lot of competition that goes on in AEW right now. Jake [Roberts] and I did make our returns, probably about two months ago. He’s just kinda here and there, and in and out, and wherever it happens." [From 02:31 onward]

Archer has been in the pro wrestling business for over two decades, performing for top companies like TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), WWE, and NJPW. He could be a valuable asset to All Elite Wrestling if booked in significant programs on TV.

What do you think? When will Lance Archer be back in All Elite Wrestling? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.