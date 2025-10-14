Stephanie Vaquer is not the first person to win four championships in one year in WWE history; it’s a current AEW star!

Stephanie Vaquer recently claimed she was the first person to win four titles in a single year in WWE. However, this has apparently been proven false, as a current AEW star actually holds the record.Stephanie Vaquer has been achieving great success in WWE recently. La Primera first won the vacant Women's World Title at Wrestlepalooza last month by defeating Iyo Sky, and she then followed it up by beating WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Straton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. On the most recent episode of RAW, Vaquer, in an interview with Jackie Redmond, stated that she is the first in WWE history to win four titles in one year, namely the NXT Women's Title, NXT Women's North American Title, Women's Crown Jewel Title, and Women's World Title. However, after further investigation, we have learned that Vaquer appears to have made her statement in error, as she is not actually the first person in WWE to achieve the feat. That distinction actually belongs to AEW star Cope (fka Edge).In 2009, then-WWE star Edge won the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the Unified Tag Team Championship (consisting of the World and WWE Tag Team titles), thereby making him the first to win four distinct titles in the Stamford-based promotion.Stephanie Vaquer had debuted in AEW before joining WWEMany wouldn't know that before she joined WWE, La Primera had a small stint in AEW. Vaquer made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in May 2024, confronting TBS champion Mercedes Mone. The Chilean star then went on to make her first in-ring appearance for Tony Khan's promotion on Collision in a match against Lady Frost, which she won.During the recent RAW, Vaquer was interrupted by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day. It can be expected that the reigning Women's World Champion's next feud will involve the duo.