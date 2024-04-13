"Still trying to get rating off Punk," "Kinda sad tbh" - Fans roast AEW star Jack Perry for taking jibes at CM Punk

Wrestling fans have reacted to AEW star Jack Perry taking jibes at CM Punk during a recent show.

All Elite Wrestling captured headlines earlier this week when previously unreleased footage of the altercation between Punk and Perry at Wembley Stadium was broadcast on the April 10, 2024, edition of Dynamite. The video revealed The Straight Edge Superstar as the aggressor, as he shoved the former Jungle Boy and tried to choke him out before being separated by fellow wrestlers and officials.

Reception to the footage has been polarizing, with many suggesting that Tony Khan made a mistake since the tape corroborated Punk's account of the scuffle from his interview with Ariel Helwani. A section of fans even chanted for the former AEW World Champion on Dynamite.

Jack Perry has been plying his trade in NJPW of late. He recently competed on the pay-per-view Windy City Riot 2024 on April 12, 2024, facing Shota Umino in singles action. A user took to Twitter/X to share a clip of The Scapegoat's entrance in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, which is also CM Punk's hometown.

As a part of his entrance, Perry carried a flag of Chicago, which he lowered to reveal a jacket with the words "Cry Me A River" written on the back. The former FTW Champion was clearly taking a shot at The Second City Saint by referencing the phrase which led to their brawl during All In 2023.

A number of fans reacted to the post, with most criticising Perry for continuing to invoke Punk to advance his own career.

A few fans though thought he was doing the best with the situation he had found himself in, considering he had no role to play in the broadcast of the footage.

The former Jurassic Express member came up short against Umino at the pay-per-view after failing to hit a GTS on the latter.

WWE and ECW legend Bully Ray thinks AEW star Jack Perry was disrespectful

In his interview on The MMA Hour, CM Punk ripped apart AEW and its head honcho, Tony Khan. He also discussed the backstage incident involving him and Jack Perry at All In 2023, which led to his termination from the company.

WWE and ECW legend Bully Ray shared his two cents on Perry while speaking on the Busted Open podcast. The 52-year-old veteran recounted an alleged incident of his own with the former AEW World Tag Team Champion and claimed the latter appeared to be disrespectful in his conduct.

“This is not a Punk problem. This is a Jack Perry problem. This is a snot-nosed kid problem. This is a punk-a** kid problem. And I believe every single last word that Punk is saying about Jack Perry. Because I had my own incident with Jack Perry in England a year ago. And there wasn't really an incident, because if there was an incident, Jack Perry wouldn't be around anymore. Jack Perry came off to me as a very disrespectful young wrestler." [0:01 - 0:42]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jack Perry in AEW.

