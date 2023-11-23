"Stop," "or be squandered like Nakamura" - Fans hit back at claims that major AEW star should've signed with WWE instead

AEW and WWE have gained a few interesting wins over one another in the past year when it comes to signing top talent. Jay White was one of the most contested free agents, and despite some criticism, many believe he made the right move.

White established himself as a major name in NJPW and quickly became one of the leaders of The Bullet Club. His ability, alongside his promo skills, was why both AEW and WWE fans wanted them in the promotions.

Sadly for Triple H and fans of the Stamford-based promotion, The Switchblade ended up siding with All Elite Wrestling. Early on, many fans criticized his handling in the company, but it seems like many have changed their opinions. In response to an X user claiming Jay White should've gone to WWE, fans clapped back in the comment section.

Did Jay White make the right decision to snub WWE?

Despite this, a few comments also seemed to disagree that WWE would've treated him like Shinsuke Nakamura and instead believed that he'd have been a megastar by now.

Could The Switchblade still make his way to WWE?

Jay White has officially moved on to the next phase of the AEW Continental Classic after defeating RUSH on Dynamite. Interestingly, this seems to indicate that despite losing to MJF and many fans believing he was "buried," White is still a major name.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Did AEW Full Gear ruin any momentum Jay White might have had?

The Switchblade's All Elite Wrestling signing was a highly anticipated move, and many fans were expecting him to quickly capture the World Championship. However, many began to complain after he suffered a few high-profile losses. But did his Full Gear title shot destroy his momentum?

Criticism was levied against Jay White's match at the pay-per-view after an injured Adam Cole stepped in to defend the belt in MJF's stead. For some reason, Friedman's injury was deemed less serious than Cole's, and for a moment, it seemed like it would be a throwaway victory for White.

Expand Tweet

However, MJF returned and proceeded to defeat The Switchblade despite having an injury and wrestling earlier that day. Jay White lost despite having many advantages, and some now think he's been buried.

While it's too soon to tell, he has a very real chance of winning the AEW Continental Classic. But would this simply be a consolidation prize?