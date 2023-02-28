"SummerSlam 2023?" - Wrestling fans explode at the possibility of WWE legend returning to face Cody Rhodes in his last hurrah 

Cody Rhodes is set for the main event of WrestleMania Night 2 and could walk out as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, some fans recently speculated that the blockbuster match could be followed by an emotional retirement match for his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Cody and Dustin have already gone toe-to-toe, but for WWE fans who somehow missed their well-received Double or Nothing 2019, this could be a good alternative. The Rhodes brothers notably shed a lot of blood during the bout, but could WWE allow the same heated bout on their screens?

In light of the speculation, some fans pushed the idea of seeing Cody Rhodes take on Dustin in the veteran's retirement match, and where it could take place.

𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓳𝓲™️ 🔜 Svdden Death Red Rocks 🏔️🔥 @RobHaselrig1992



But then again, never say never. @slate_s42 Would be dope but Dustin has said he has no desire to face Cody in a match ever again.But then again, never say never. @slate_s42 Would be dope but Dustin has said he has no desire to face Cody in a match ever again. But then again, never say never.

Beau Bowden @beaugbowden @slate_s42 They could play up the jealousy angle. Didn’t the match between the two of them win PWI’s Match of the Year 2019? They could run it back with Dustin as Golddust one last time. I like the idea. @slate_s42 They could play up the jealousy angle. Didn’t the match between the two of them win PWI’s Match of the Year 2019? They could run it back with Dustin as Golddust one last time. I like the idea.

However, quite a few fans were against the proposed dream retirement match, with many stating that their Double or Nothing bout in AEW was the best way to end any tension between the brothers. Additionally, some voiced how the match would simply not work well with the WWE crowd, despite their approval of Cody Rhodes.

LiLbotboi @lbotboi @slate_s42 This wouldn't work in WWE. The crowd also would not nearly care enough about Dustin @slate_s42 This wouldn't work in WWE. The crowd also would not nearly care enough about Dustin

Matthew David @_Matt1996 @slate_s42 Does he deserve a Wrestlemania one or do we feel he isn’t big enough? @slate_s42 Does he deserve a Wrestlemania one or do we feel he isn’t big enough?

Hank @Drcooldoctor @slate_s42 I could see this match happening on a house show or that wwe main event show nobody watches. There is no money in Dustin vs Cody @slate_s42 I could see this match happening on a house show or that wwe main event show nobody watches. There is no money in Dustin vs Cody

Macca. 🤙⭐️ @WrestleMacca @slate_s42 they created magic at Double or Nothing 2019, it would feel weird doing it again imho. @slate_s42 they created magic at Double or Nothing 2019, it would feel weird doing it again imho.

Snor @Snorlaxbesnorin @slate_s42 It would be lackluster due to wwe creative not caring, and would be a sad send off @slate_s42 It would be lackluster due to wwe creative not caring, and would be a sad send off

Many have speculated on the state of the relationship between Cody and Tony Khan since his departure. While some believed or even hoped that there was bad blood, Arn Anderson recently shut the rumors down.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

While he was still an EVP, Cody Rhodes reportedly wanted to lure Chad Gable into AEW

Cody Rhodes recently took on Chad Gable on this week's episode of WWE RAW, as The American Nightmare seems to be looking for wins in anticipation of his upcoming clash against Roman Reigns. However, reports suggest Cody had deeper intentions than just a good match.

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Rhodes has been a fan of Chad Gable for a long time and that he was one of the names AEW had an interest in, according to Dave Meltzer.

“Cody Rhodes wants Chad Gable to have a 'big showing' during their Raw match tonight, as Rhodes has been a fan of him and was one of the unnamed AEW talents hoping to eventually bring Gable to the company, as reported by Meltzer in 2021.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Ironically, both stars are now firmly entrenched in WWE. Chad Gable might not be the biggest name on the roster, but he does seem to be in favor of higher-ups due to constantly being featured.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes