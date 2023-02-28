"SummerSlam 2023?" - Wrestling fans explode at the possibility of WWE legend returning to face Cody Rhodes in his last hurrah 

Cody Rhodes is set for the main event of WrestleMania Night 2 and could walk out as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, some fans recently speculated that the blockbuster match could be followed by an emotional retirement match for his brother, Dustin Rhodes.
Cody and Dustin have already gone toe-to-toe, but for WWE fans who somehow missed their well-received Double or Nothing 2019, this could be a good alternative. The Rhodes brothers notably shed a lot of blood during the bout, but could WWE allow the same heated bout on their screens?
In light of the speculation, some fans pushed the idea of seeing Cody Rhodes take on Dustin in the veteran's retirement match, and where it could take place.
However, quite a few fans were against the proposed dream retirement match, with many stating that their Double or Nothing bout in AEW was the best way to end any tension between the brothers. Additionally, some voiced how the match would simply not work well with the WWE crowd, despite their approval of Cody Rhodes.
Many have speculated on the state of the relationship between Cody and Tony Khan since his departure. While some believed or even hoped that there was bad blood, Arn Anderson recently shut the rumors down.
While he was still an EVP, Cody Rhodes reportedly wanted to lure Chad Gable into AEW
Cody Rhodes recently took on Chad Gable on this week's episode of WWE RAW, as The American Nightmare seems to be looking for wins in anticipation of his upcoming clash against Roman Reigns. However, reports suggest Cody had deeper intentions than just a good match.
According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Rhodes has been a fan of Chad Gable for a long time and that he was one of the names AEW had an interest in, according to Dave Meltzer.
“Cody Rhodes wants Chad Gable to have a 'big showing' during their Raw match tonight, as Rhodes has been a fan of him and was one of the unnamed AEW talents hoping to eventually bring Gable to the company, as reported by Meltzer in 2021.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)
Ironically, both stars are now firmly entrenched in WWE. Chad Gable might not be the biggest name on the roster, but he does seem to be in favor of higher-ups due to constantly being featured.
