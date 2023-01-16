"Surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble" - Twitter explodes with wild predictions about top AEW star joining WWE under Triple H's regime

The Twitterverse is apparently ready to see a top AEW star perform in WWE, despite the low probability.

The AEW star in question, Kenny Omega, has risen through the ranks to become one of the best pro-wrestlers alive today. Although he has never performed in WWE, he has gained a massive fan-following over the years. The Cleaner was also placed in the number one spot of the PWI top 500 wrestlers in the years 2018 and 2021.

Despite his success in various Promotions around the world, many fans are still willing to see him have a match in the Stamford-based Promotion. A recent tweet sparked a conversation about the possibility of seeing the former AEW World Champion showcasing his skills in the WWE ring.

A former WWE Manager recently commented on AEW star Kenny Omega

While fans may be eager to see Kenny Omega perform in WWE, Jim Cornette believes that the star works best in NJPW.

The Cleaner was recently in action at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, where he fought against Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Speaking about the match in an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed his opinion on how Omega worked harder in NJPW:

"I can understand in this environment, in this presentation, why you would like Kenny. Because he does treat this more seriously over there, you can tell this is his fantasy. I know this is the big show with the Dome but still, anything I see from him over there, he works harder."

He further added:

"I mean, you can't make that goofy face of his serious throughout the whole match, he's gonna make some goofy faces and he's gonna do some stupid little things. But he works harder, he treats it more seriously, he does the acrobatics, but they've got a little more snap to them and that's the thing, his acrobatics are flawless," said Jim Cornette. [9:00-9:48]

Given the unpredictability of the pro-wrestling business, it is entirely possible that Kenny Omega will end up a part of a WWE match. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion.

