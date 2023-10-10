The Internet Wrestling Community believes that the most anticipated WWE return is set to take place sooner rather than later after another tease on RAW this week, followed by multiple references.

On the most recent episode of the Red brand, Ricochet got jumped from behind by Shinsuke Nakamura while making his entrance. Shinsuke then lifted Ricochet on his shoulders and put him down with a knee to face. The move seemed similar to the Go to Sleep (GTS), which is the finisher of a former world champion.

The Superstar in question is none other than CM Punk. Punk got shockingly fired from AEW weeks ago for his alleged altercation with Jack Perry and lunging onto his boss, Tony Khan, backstage at the "All In" event. Ever since the termination, speculations regarding the Second City Saint returning to WWE have been running wild.

Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion has also seemingly referenced Punk from the past few weeks by using his old quotes and also the phrase, "Best in the World." And this week on RAW, Nakamura, using a GTS-like move, has managed to almost convince fans that the return is indeed inevitable at this point.

Most fans on the "X" (Twitter) feel that the Second City Saint could show up at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE this November, which will be taking place in Punk's hometown, Chicago. Here is how the fans reacted to the possible reference:

Hall of Famer on whether WWE really needs CM Punk

Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff reflected on CM Punk's possible return to the Stamford-based promotion, as he thinks that although the company doesn't need him at this point, he can still contribute. Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff said:

“Multiple takes. My first one is that, how many times have you heard me say, John. Creating momentum is difficult as it is much easier than maintaining momentum? And there is without question — if you look at the data WWE is on an upswing."

He further added:

"Ratings, revenue, attendance, by every real data point WWE has created over the last real, year and a half? Quite a bit of momentum. So when you ask me, ‘Is WWE in need of CM Punk?’ No. But I would see him, Punk, contribute to maintaining or building upon that momentum, without question.” [H/T 411MANIA]

Henceforth, only time will tell whether the Best in the World still decides to make a return to his old home or not.