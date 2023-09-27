Suspended AEW star to make surprising return on Dynamite tonight? Exploring the possibility

Top AEW star, who has been suspended for a month after getting involved in a major backstage drama with CM Punk at the "All In," could be buckling up for his imminent return this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The AEW star in question is none other than Jack Perry, who was suspended for his actions last month at "All In." It all began when Perry took a direct shot at CM Punk on the camera, saying, "Real glass, cry me a river," which was a reference to a recommendation.

Following Perry's match on the zero-hour pre-show against Hook, he had a backstage altercation with a furious Punk, who allegedly choked him. Furthermore, it caused more drama backstage during the show. Later, Tony Khan was forced to take action, as he shockingly terminated CM Punk and suspended Jack Perry.

Meanwhile, it's been a month since the incident took place, and fans must be wondering how long Perry will be kept out of action. Although the duration of his suspension is still undisclosed, Perry is rumored to make his return sooner rather than later.

Expand Tweet

While the former FTW champion is rumored to make a comeback after this Sunday, Tony Khan could definitely surprise the fans by making him appear on Dynamite this week. Interestingly, he will perhaps receive more heat than before in order to enhance his heel character due to the whole drama.

WWE Hall of Famer bashed Jack Perry for his actions at AEW "All In"

Jack Perry taking a shot at Punk during his match at AEW "All In" didn't just infuriate Punk, but also a former WWE tag team champion, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray). Here is what he said while bashing Perry on the Busted Open podcast:

"Jungle Boy is an ignorant young boy who doesn't understand this industry," Ray said. "He doesn't know better. He's a young, brash kid who doesn't know better. And I'm sure the dirt sheets are gonna have a field day with this one. But he needs to be sat down by a veteran like a Taz, like a J.R., like a Billy Gunn, one of those guys, and made to understand and educate him as to why you don't say those things on camera for a multitude of reasons." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the atmosphere changes when Jack Perry finally makes his AEW return after being on the receiving end of a massive backlash.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.