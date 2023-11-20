"Taking some time off to work behind the scenes for the devil" - Fans react after rumors of top AEW stars taking off after Full Gear emerges

An AEW duo may be taking some time off following the conclusion of Full Gear. This followed an announcement after the loss they suffered during the show. The stars in question are The Young Bucks, and fans had something to say about the situation.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions faced their "former" best friend Kenny Omega and his newfound ally Chris Jericho. For this match, two things were on the line: the Golden Jets' future and a shot at the tag team titles. In the end, Omega and Jericho came out on top, and now have a shot at Ricky Starks and Big Bill's titles.

Earlier today, Brandon Cutler, a close friend of the Elite, announced that the Young Bucks would be taking some time off after their loss. This will allow them to take a step back and reset.

The fans on Twitter came as one as they reacted to the news. The vast majority were in favor of this move by the AEW stars. They did not hold back in expressing how much they liked the idea of not seeing the Young Bucks.

Others speculated on what this move could mean. One speculated that they could be working with the man in the devil mask. Others believed they would return once the Golden Jets challenged for the tag team titles.

The Young Bucks throw a tantrum after their loss at AEW Full Gear

It was all risk and no reward for the Young Bucks, as they lost the shot at the tag team titles that they worked so hard to attain a month and a half ago at WrestleDream.

They were also proven wrong by the Golden Jets, who despite having less experience working with one another, were able to beat the multi-time champions.

The Jackson brothers let their frustrations loose as they threw a tantrum post-match. Both men got steel chairs from under the ring and were smashing them on the ring posts. They could not be stopped by the referee and were just going all out in damaging the ringside equipment.

It will be interesting to see whether this break from the Bucks will take a while, or whether this was only meant for them to have time to connive on their next plan.

