"TBS champ is a joke title now" - Fans go wild after Mercedes Mone breaks Top WWE Star's record

Mercedes Mone has just broken a top WWE star's record. Fans have now reacted to this milestone.Before arriving in WWE, Jade Cargill first made a name for herself in AEW, where she became the inaugural TBS Champion. She held the title for a staggering 508 days and defeated anyone who stepped up to challenge her. Her title reign is still widely regarded as one of the most dominant title reigns in the company's history. But now Mercedes Mone has finally surpassed Jade Cargill's record. The CEO has now held the TBS Title for an astonishing 509 days, making her the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time and the longest-reigning women's title holder for a single reign.Following this milestone, fans took to social media to let their opinions be heard regarding The CEO breaking Jade Cargill's record. Check out some of the reactions below:Screengrab of fans' reactions (Image credit: Drainmaker on X)Mercedes Mone recently lashed out at Dave MeltzerMercedes Mone has had the best year of her career so far. She has been collecting titles across various promotions. Hence, when a veteran journalist like Dave Meltzer didn't think he was the best in-ring performer, The CEO lashed out at him.Dave Meltzer recently claimed that Sareee was the best in-ring performer this year. He also included Mone in the list of some of the best performers of the year, along with Toni Storm and Saya Kamitani. Therefore, the TBS Champion lashed out at him and called him &quot;dumb&quot; and &quot;stupid&quot;.&quot;You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! Who's better than me?&quot; Mone wrote.Mone has been on a dominant run as TBS Champion. It will be interesting to see who will be able to dethrone her and take the title from The CEO.