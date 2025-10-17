  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "TBS champ is a joke title now" - Fans go wild after Mercedes Mone breaks Top WWE Star's record

"TBS champ is a joke title now" - Fans go wild after Mercedes Mone breaks Top WWE Star's record

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:08 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (Image credit: The CEO's X account)

Mercedes Mone has just broken a top WWE star's record. Fans have now reacted to this milestone.

Ad

Before arriving in WWE, Jade Cargill first made a name for herself in AEW, where she became the inaugural TBS Champion. She held the title for a staggering 508 days and defeated anyone who stepped up to challenge her. Her title reign is still widely regarded as one of the most dominant title reigns in the company's history. But now Mercedes Mone has finally surpassed Jade Cargill's record. The CEO has now held the TBS Title for an astonishing 509 days, making her the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time and the longest-reigning women's title holder for a single reign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Following this milestone, fans took to social media to let their opinions be heard regarding The CEO breaking Jade Cargill's record. Check out some of the reactions below:

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (Image credit: Drainmaker on X)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (Image credit: Drainmaker on X)

Mercedes Mone recently lashed out at Dave Meltzer

Mercedes Mone has had the best year of her career so far. She has been collecting titles across various promotions. Hence, when a veteran journalist like Dave Meltzer didn't think he was the best in-ring performer, The CEO lashed out at him.

Ad

Dave Meltzer recently claimed that Sareee was the best in-ring performer this year. He also included Mone in the list of some of the best performers of the year, along with Toni Storm and Saya Kamitani. Therefore, the TBS Champion lashed out at him and called him "dumb" and "stupid".

"You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! Who's better than me?" Mone wrote.

Mone has been on a dominant run as TBS Champion. It will be interesting to see who will be able to dethrone her and take the title from The CEO.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications