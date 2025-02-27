"Temu Becky," She'll be in NXT soon" - Fans react to former champion's underwhelming booking in AEW

Wrestling fans believe a former AEW Women's World Champion is WWE NXT-bound due to her underwhelming booking. The former champion in question is Jamie Hayter.

Jamie Hayter returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion at AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View and has had some great matches since then. However, the former Women's World Champion has not been featured on any PPVs or major storylines since August 2024.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan vented his frustrations at Jamie Hayter's lack of appearances on All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-views:

"Jamie Hayter made her return roughly 6 months ago at All In. She hasn’t been featured on one PPV since, not even on the pre show. Let that sink in!! That needs to change immediately!" tweeted the fan.

The fans reacted to the above post and claimed that Jamie Hayter would make her way to Shawn Michaels-led WWE NXT after her questionable booking. Another fan called her a 'Temu Becky Lynch.'

Some other fans also shared their reactions:

"I miss Heel Jamie not Scooby Doo Jamie. This version doesn’t feel like it has an edge to it," tweeted a fan.

"Def needs to go for an Title, maybe TBS Title? Mercedes vs Hayter will cook," said another.

"I mean her returning at a pre-show should tell you everything she’s a punk girl remember that and what TK does to punk people Ricky’s in nxt cuz of it," claimed this one.

Jamie Hayter opened up about her lengthy absence from AEW last year

Jamie Hayter had been absent from AEW television since Double or Nothing 2023 till her surprising return to the company at All In 2023. In an appearance on the Close Ups with Renee Paquette podcast, Jamie Hayter explained the difficulties she faced due to herniating two discs in her back. She further shared the alarming details about her injury.

"So, I completely herniated two discs in my back. I wasn't even aware of the injury until it was really bad until I couldn't even walk, I couldn't stand up straight, my body was at an angle, I just couldn't do anything. I couldn't laugh, I couldn't sneeze, I couldn't cough, I couldn't sit down, I couldn't stand in the shower, I couldn't lay down on my back, I couldn't do really anything."

The fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Jamie Hayter in All Elite Wrestling in 2025.

