"Thank god please retire," "Sooner the better" - Fans left stunned after ex-WWE star teases imminent retirement from AEW

A former WWE star has teased retiring from AEW. Her recent statements have left fans stunned.

Ad

Saraya first signed with AEW in 2022. When she joined the promotion, she was on top of the world and filled with joy as she was able to wrestle again after her initial retirement. The former WWE star received a major push and quickly captured the AEW Women's World Championship after her debut. However, her run has turned cold since she lost the title. She has been a victim of poor booking and meaningless storylines that have caused her to lose all momentum. Additionally, Saraya has not been seen on TV since October 2024.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, the Anti-Diva hinted at her wrestling future. She noted that she is allowing other wrestlers to get the spotlight since she is nearing the end of her career.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub. I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.” [H/T Si.com]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After hearing these comments, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the former WWE star's potential retirement from AEW. Check out their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Saraya explained the reason behind her absence from AEW

Before Saraya's hiatus, she formed a successful pairing with Harley Cameron. Together, the duo fought as an entertaining team on screen. However, in the absence of the Anti-Diva, Harley Cameron has significantly grown in her career and is now one of the top prospects in the women's division.

Ad

During the same interview, the former Paige mentioned that she had to step away from the ring for a while because she didn't want to hold back her partner, Harley Cameron.

"People love her. I'm like, 'I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I'm just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.' That's the idea that I wanted. I don't think we're doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back,” said the AEW star. [H/T The Takedown on SI]

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Saraya will make her return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback