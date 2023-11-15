"That would be awesome," "Been saying this since day one" - Fans react to the possibility of popular stable being revealed as The Devil in AEW

As AEW Full Gear approaches, fans continue to speculate who could possibly be behind "The Devil" character that has plagued MJF's time in the company as of late.

The likes of Adam Cole, Jack Perry, and even CM Punk have all been suggested as potential 'devils' given their collective history with the current All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

But some fans have suggested that it might not be any of those people. In fact, a Twitter user by the name of "@AewDefender" started a discourse where the Blackpool Combat Club could be behind "The Devil."

Expand Tweet

Given MJF's history with the group, especially given the fact that it was Max who dethroned Jon Moxley one year ago before turning on William Regal, some fans have stated that having the BCC be the big reveal wouldn't be a bad idea.

Fans wouldn't mind if the Blackpool Combat Club were behind "The Devil"

Max already has wins over Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson in AEW, but until the mask comes off, every suggestion has its merits.

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

One thing that goes against this suggestion is the fact that the BCC has a lot going on in All Elite Wrestling at the time of writing. Jon Moxley is set to challenge Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at Full Gear, Bryan Danielson will be in the Continental Classic, and Wheeler Yuta has his sights set on FTW Champion Hook.

This is why this week on Dynamite, Moxley and Yuta will be in tag team action against Cassidy and Hook. Yuta and Hook aren't officially booked for a match as of yet, but there are still a few days before Full Gear takes place.

Expand Tweet

Will you be watching Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.