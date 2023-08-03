"That backstab, lmao" - Fans go berserk after spotting a subtle hint of imminent betrayal during AEW Dynamite

AEW presented its 200th episode of Dynamite this week, and a segment between a couple of top stars has received varied reactions from fans on Twitter.

On this week's Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF fulfilled his promise and revealed that he would give Adam Cole 'The Match.' He is now set to defend his title against Cole in the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

During the show, both stars signed the contract to make the match official and shared a hug that reminded fans of an NXT segment from 2021. Adam Cole hugged MJF and seemingly made a backstab gesture that caught the viewers' attention. When The Panama City Playboy was the leader of the Undisputed ERA in NXT, he made the same gesture before turning his back on Roderick Strong.

Over on Twitter, a recent post by Wrestling News comparing the two segments elicited varied responses from fans. Some believe the Tony Khan-led company planted the seeds for a shocking Adam Cole heel turn with the exchange.

"Oh man, look at Adam Cole’s hand. Not looking good for MJF," the account posted.

Many fans gave their predictions for the storyline while reacting to the segment.

"AEW constantly copying [and] pasting [from] WWE/NXT."

☝️🩸TribalChief🩸☝️ @RomanEmpireYSR @WrestlingNewsCo AEW constantly copying past WWE / NXT

"Oh snap, is it gonna be Adam to turn??"

B.Bowen @Bowen_Arrow7 @BHun2020 @WrestlingNewsCo Oh snap, is it gonna be Adam to turn??@BHun2020

"That backstab, lmao."

"I’m calling it, MJF tries to turn on Cole with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, Strong and [Kyle] O’Reilly come in and help Cole turn on MJF."

lukas @deadspaceking @WrestlingNewsCo I’m calling it, MJF tries to turn on Cole with the dynamite diamond ring, Strong and O’Reilly come in and help Cole turn on MJF

"Let's just say, Cole has a history."

"He’s stabing him. OMFFFFFGGGG that is going to break my heart."

Andrés Prieto @AndruDeJong @WrestlingNewsCo He’s stabing him OMFFFFFGGGG that is going to break my heart

Former TNT Champion accuses AEW World Champion MJF of misusing backstage influence

MJF is the AEW World Champion and one of the biggest stars in the company. However, in kayfabe, former TNT Champion Wardlow believes that his former stablemate is holding him down with his backstage power.

Wardlow and MJF have a long history together, as Mr. Mayhem was a henchman for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The storyline ran almost three years before the former TNT Champion turned on his then-boss. The feud ended last year at Double or Nothing, where Wardlow squashed MJF with multiple Powerbomb Symphonies.

After the feud, many fans believed Wardlow would be a permanent fixture in the main event scene. However, he has been involved in mid-card feuds in recent months, never receiving a significant world title opportunity.

Speaking to DAE On Demand, Wardlow addressed if he would face the AEW World Champion again:

"You would think so, but apparently, there are a lot of whining crybabies that are ahead of me. Let's face the facts, as long as MJF has the title, I'll probably never be in the picture as long as he has anything to do with it. He knows as everyone knows, I murdered him when we wrestled. I am the one guy in the company that has beaten our champion. Not only beat our champion but squashed our champion. There is another guy running around calling him the champion, and I'm pretty sure I beat the brakes off him as well," said Wardlow.

Wardlow, in character, mentioned how MJF would likely use backstage power to stop him from challenging for the gold.

"Politics. As long as MJF is at the top, he's going to do everything he can to keep me at the bottom." (H/T Fightful)

Do you agree with Wardlow's comments? Let us know in the comments below.