"That convo is over, he's not a draw anymore" - AEW Fans have doubts about MJF as WWE NXT scores another win over Dynamite

AEW's viewership numbers are a favorite target for the wrestling community. The viewership numbers garnered massive interest during the Tuesday Night ratings war, which Tony Khan lost. However, there are still some social media posts that pit the Tony Khan-led company's viewership numbers against NXT.

Recently, one particular post about the Jacksonville-based company's latest viewership numbers, which were once again lesser than NXT, opened a new can of worms. The post targeted one of the biggest names in the promotion and slapped the blame on them for the dismal numbers.

That name is none other than AEW's current World Champion, MJF. The Salt of the Earth has had a solid run with the Tony Khan-led company until now. However, it looks like some fans on social media aren't impressed with him anymore.

Fans aren't very impressed with MJF right now.

The reigning champion in any wrestling promotion has a lot of responsibility thrust on them. They are supposed to walk the thin line between being a working champion and someone who doesn't become stale by appearing every now and then on television. It remains to be seen if MJF will counter the criticism and how.

MJF to face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

Former World Champion Kenny Omega appeared on AEW to a huge pop and immediately made it evident that he was looking for something specific - the championship gold that MJF likes to strut around with. Friedman agreed to defend his championship against Omega on Collision this Saturday.

Omega reigned for 346 days as the World Champion, and MJF is nearing his record - making the upcoming match all the more interesting. With the two put into the mix, there's every chance that Tony Khan will have a fantastic product on hand to once again compete against WWE's programming.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan strip MJF of the championship due to poor ratings? Tell us in the comments section.

