"That definitely ain't Rhea," "Not her" - Fans erupt after a Rhea Ripley-lookalike is spotted during AEW Grand Slam 2025

Fans seemingly spotted Rhea Ripley at AEW Grand Slam Australia 2025. But it turned out that it was not her, but someone who looked like her.

AEW took this year's Grand Slam event to Australia, making it the company's first show in The Land Down Under. The show is being held at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland.

The taping for the PPV is in progress. The recorded version will be simulcast on TNT and Max in the United States, replacing AEW's usual Saturday show, Collision.

A fan present at the event captured a picture of a woman who appeared to be Rhea Ripley. At first, everybody thought she was there to support her husband Buddy Matthews who is set to take on Kazuchika Okada in a singles match for the AEW Continental Championship.

However several fans later claimed that the woman in the picture was not The Eradicator, but a lookalike of the WWE Women's World Champion. Check out some of the comments below.

A fan said, "That definitely ain't Rhea haha."

"not her," another fan wrote.

"That isn't Rhea, unfortunately. HHH, Nick Khan and the whole of the WWE would go into meltdown if she actually came & sat Ringside," commented a user.

"It's not Rhea," wrote another fan.

"Tattoos don't match," tweeted this fan.

Buddy Matthews shares a picture with Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley often post photos of them hanging out together on their social media profiles. The AEW star recently did the same and shared of picture of himself and his wife. They were flexing their muscles at the gym and looked completely jacked.

The two started dating back in 2022. They got engaged in August 2023 and tied the knot in June 2024. They work in different promotions but haven't let that affect their relationship.

