“That joke is 20 years old” - WWE veteran on Will Ospreay’s non-PG insult of Triple H

A wrestling veteran weighed on Will Ospreay's recent comments regarding Triple H. This was the former manager Dutch Mantell.

In November 2023, Will announced that he was signed to AEW. Prior to that, it was reported that WWE had also extended a deal to the star. However, he rejected it apparently due to a hectic program.

Before WrestleMania XL, while speaking with Pat McAfee, The Cerebral Assassin seemingly took a shot at The Aerial Assassin on athletes not choosing WWE due to a tight schedule.

Will Ospreay then fired back at The Game on last week's Dynamite. He stated the position that Triple H was in today is because he is married to Vince McMahon' daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch podcast, the veteran claimed that Will's response is an outdated joke.

"Only your insiders get that. 'Grinding on your boss' daughter,' that joke is 20 years old. Did it make him a smar***s? No, it made Triple H a billionaire. So if you could grind on your boss' daughter and end up being a billionaire. I might have to give it some serious consideration myself," said Dutch. (05:48 - 06:19)

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks WWE fumbled not by signing Will Ospreay

Former WWE writer believes the Stamford-based promotion should have signed The Aerial Assassin as he is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world.

"WWE fumbled this so bad, and Will [Will Ospreay] talked about this in an interview. He was like, 'Yo, it was basically,' and I'm paraphrasing, 'it was an NXT contract, or it was millions of dollars at AEW. Peace.' The fact that they didn't know this dude could cut a promo - forget the fact that he's arguably the best wrestler in the world today, it might not even be arguable, I'm saying arguable just to respect other wrestlers out there who maybe I haven't seen - his work on the mic is top notch," he said.

Ospreay will lock horns with Bryan Danielson in what many would say is a dream match at AEW Dynasty next week.

