"That man knows exactly what he’s doing" - Twitter erupts after CM Punk trolls 6-time WWE Champion on AEW Collision

AEW star CM Punk is known for getting under people's skin, and this is likely why he's almost equally hated and loved. Notably, during the recent episode of Collision, Punk paid homage to Hulk Hogan, and fans took to Twitter to react to the segment.

The Second City Saint wasn't well received by the Canadian crowd this weekend, and with many boos greeting him, he seemingly opted to give them something to hate. Hogan is similarly quite a polarizing figure in the pro wrestling industry as well, and fans have drawn comparisons between the two following the segment.

Twitter user @DrainBamager recently took to social media to share a clip of CM Punk performing Hulk Hogan's signature Big Boot, followed by his taunt, and his Leg Drop finisher. In light of this, fans took to the comment section to praise the former AEW World Champion for using the crowd to his advantage.

Morales. @prophecypro @DrainBamager when he has the crowd against him he knows how to troll them. He did that Cena stuff in the match against Eddie too @DrainBamager when he has the crowd against him he knows how to troll them. He did that Cena stuff in the match against Eddie too

Many fans have notably praised Collision for its differences to Dynamite and Rampage, with some even going as far as to say that it's better than both shows. Jim Cornette recently reviewed last week's episode of Collision and praised the program and CM Punk's promo. In closing, the veteran expressed hope that the show will draw in any unhappy fans and build.

Booker T is hopeful that CM Punk and The Elite will turn their real-life heat into an AEW storyline

While the Brawl Out Incident, unfortunately, splintered the All Elite Wrestling fanbase, countless veterans have been urging the promotion and the men involved to turn the controversy into an angle. Some manner of undisclosed legal issues have seemingly put this into question, but Booker T believes that CM Punk's return promo might have teased the angle.

During an episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, the pro wrestling veteran reviewed Punk's promo wherein he took a shot at The Young Bucks. According to the former WWE Champion, the men might just have agreed to eventually utilize their heat into an angle.

"If you're going to come back talking about it we've got to make it happen. I am sure that everybody has come to some kind of agreement as far as, 'Look guys, we may not like each other but it's time to go to work," Booker T said. (H/T: Wrestling INC.).

It remains to be seen if CM Punk and The Elite will eventually enter into a heated feud on AEW television. Some veterans believe it might just be too late and that fans have lost interest, however, if the promotion plays their cards right, this could become one of AEW's biggest storylines in recent history.

