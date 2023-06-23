"That means Elite is signing with WWE now" - Twitter erupts after RAW Superstar teases a dream match against current AEW stars

The Elite is currently one of the top factions in AEW. Being at the top however means that you are bound to make enemies, which in this case is the Blackpool Combat Club. However, a member of The New Day recently talked about their former "mini" rivalry with The Elite back then.

Way back in 2018, The Elite bumped into WWE's The New Day at the E3 Expo, which is a video game convention in Los Angeles, California. The two trios faced each other in a Street Fighter V arcade battle which was won by The New Day. It seems however that five years later, Xavier Woods of the New Day is very much interested in a rematch, but this time in the ring.

In an interview for My Love Letter to Wrestling, Woods brought up the AEW trio as superstars from "other places" that they would want to face. Fans went on a frenzy at the possibility of seeing the two entertaining trios finally take on each other in a wrestling ring.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Xavier Woods: If We Can Legit Branch Out And Wrestle Other Teams, We'd Love A Six-Man With The Elite dlvr.it/Sr4CQY Xavier Woods: If We Can Legit Branch Out And Wrestle Other Teams, We'd Love A Six-Man With The Elite dlvr.it/Sr4CQY

Fans would give their raw, unfiltered reaction, as they unanimously want the dream match to happen. If the "real" forbidden door opens between WWE and other promotions, fans want this match to be lined up at the top of the list.

Wes @MOTYMotionz @Fightful this the real forbidden door match @Fightful this the real forbidden door match

Rocky Cobain @KingRoccstarr @Fightful Kenny Omega and the Bucks vs The New Day will always be a dream match that would be stellar @Fightful Kenny Omega and the Bucks vs The New Day will always be a dream match that would be stellar

Others agreed that they wanted to see the match, however they took a more realistic approach to the statement, discussing what needs to happen for this to be a reality. These could be The Elite heading to WWE or Triple H taking control and managing to push the company for a Forbidden Door situation.

Mizter Perfect @TheMarcusGraham @Fightful Once a year, I’d love for HHH and Tony khan to give the fans what we’ve wanted for years. The top companies to mix it up. It would be iconic on so many levels @Fightful Once a year, I’d love for HHH and Tony khan to give the fans what we’ve wanted for years. The top companies to mix it up. It would be iconic on so many levels

Jah✪ @Wrestlingfan040 @Fightful See I don't think Triple H would mind doing this Vince would just have to be out the way @Fightful See I don't think Triple H would mind doing this Vince would just have to be out the way

Two Top AEW Factions to go to war again at Forbidden Door

Last night on AEW Dynamite, a five-on-five contest featuring The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club was finally made official for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, last night was all about completing the ten men who will go to war at the pay-per-view.

The BCC, who issued the challenge were prepared, as they had Konnosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino as allies they could tap on to fight alongside them. For The Elite, it wasn't so simple. They found an unlikely ally in Eddie Kingston, who simply joined the team because he hated Claudio Castagnoli more than them, and wanted to get back at him. The 5th man for The Elite was then announced to be Tomohiro Ishii.

The Elite are set to put an end to their rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club this coming Sunday. They could also be in for another potential rivalry if all works out well. If all conditions are met, how do you feel about a rivalry between The Elite and The New Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes