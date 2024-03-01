"That reminds me of a certain old man" - Fans erupt as reports of multiple AEW stars being frustrated emerge

AEW's backstage has been making headlines frequently. One of the major stories involved a scuffle between Jack Perry and CM Punk, resulting in Perry's suspension and Punk's departure from the company after being terminated.

Now, more news about how the internal workings of the company are trickling out, and fans are lapping it up and reacting to the tidbits.

Per Bryan Alverez, there's a lot of frustration regarding the way bookings are done in the Jacksonville-based company.

Bryan Alverez says there's a lot of frustration backstage in AEW. People don't know what they are doing on the shows until the day of. There's ALOT of frustration.. the days of long term booking, their gone" the tweet read.

Looks like Tony Khan has a PR nightmare to take care of. Fans have previously, and several times, called out Tony Khan for what they thought was bad booking of the wrestlers on the roster.

AEW has been previously called out for bad booking

Fans have been critical of Khan's booking tactics for a while now, with some thinking that he books the matches more like a fan than the owner of a wrestling promotion.

Others, like Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette, have professed their distaste and dissatisfaction with the kind of booking that goes on in AEW. Bischoff had earlier termed AEW matches as excuses for matches and not matches.

Even the inventor of Crash TV, Vince Russo, has said that Khan should give him booking rights of Collision for at least six months. Jim Cornette has called out the Jacksonville-based company for the dangerous spots that the wrestlers are involved in.

WWE has seen a sea-change in its booking as well, especially when it comes to its female programming. Several gimmick matches that were staples in the nineties are no longer part of the creative inventory that the Stamford-based company boasts of.

Information about frustrations among wrestlers on the Jacksonville-based company's roster is few and far between, but it has been there. For example, wrestlers on the Jacksonville-based company's roster once supported a social post that was critical of MJF, the former World Champion of the Jacksonville-based company. However, this was when rumors of MJF leaving the company were the mainstay.

What do you think? Is Tony Khan running the booking correctly? Tell us in the comments section.

