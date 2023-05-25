"That would be a retirement match for both" - Fans react to the possibility of Hulk Hogan facing WWE legend at AEW All In

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest draws in the history of the business. Fans have reacted to the possibility of him potentially showing up at AEW All-In to face a WWE Hall of Famer.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Hogan was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and whether they could compete with WWE. While the Hulkster stated that AEW couldn't compete immediately, he said that the company is certainly going in the right direction to becoming a major competitor to WWE.

These words surprised many people online, with some jokingly suggesting that he is angling for a spot on the All-In card at Wembley Stadium. Twitter user @BackUpHangman even suggested that Hulk Hogan should have one more match with his WCW rival Goldberg.

Much like anything linked to Hulk Hogan's name, it has generated a lot of discourse. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the idea that in 2023, Hogan vs. Goldberg in AEW is actually not out of the realm of possibility.

Danny @Danny511CA @BackupHangman They’re both gonna pass out 3 minutes in. @BackupHangman They’re both gonna pass out 3 minutes in.

✰ @simplygreatking @BackupHangman absolutely not we don't wanna see that catastrophe of a match @BackupHangman absolutely not we don't wanna see that catastrophe of a match

The "Immortal One" will celebrate his 70th birthday just two weeks before All-In and hasn't wrestled an official match since January 2012, making a potential match for AEW highly unlikely. But as the old saying goes in professional wrestling: never say never.

Hulk Hogan is reportedly banned from showing up in AEW

The one major stumbling block in the way of Hulk Hogan not just facing Goldberg but anyone at all at All-In is very simple: he's not allowed in AEW.

That is according to the AEW president himself, Tony Khan, who tweeted as such back in 2020. The remark was a response to Hogan's wife, Linda, who put out a controversial tweet during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gekinetic @ Street Fighter 6 waiting room @Gekinetic First of all, Linda Hogan aka Hulk Hogan's ex-wife being racist? Should I even be shocked?



Second, this is funny way to find out Hulk Hogan is also banned from AEW First of all, Linda Hogan aka Hulk Hogan's ex-wife being racist? Should I even be shocked?Second, this is funny way to find out Hulk Hogan is also banned from AEW https://t.co/K45QDp7bks

Khan's reasoning for banning Hogan from his company probably stems from The Hulkster's history of racist remarks. The comments Hogan made were met with so much backlash that he was released from his WWE Legends contract in 2015.

Hulk Hogan has since mended many fences with people over his racial remarks and has been welcomed back into WWE on numerous occasions. From welcoming fans to WrestleMania 37 alongside his co-host Titus O'Neil to being a part of the "RAW is XXX" show in January 2023 to celebrate RAW's 30th anniversary.

