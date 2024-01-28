"That's cause he's ALL ELITE!!!" - Fans mock WWE after Triple H fails to bring in major name for Royal Rumble

Following the conclusion of WWE Royal Rumble, some fans found the show to be underwhelming as there was a lack of surprise big names during the match. Some fans even mocked the promotion as Kazuchika Okada did not make an appearance at the show, seemingly hinting that he may be going to AEW.

The highly sought-after former world champion recently revealed that he was departing from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was since speculated that Okada would either join AEW or WWE, with many expecting him to debut at Royal Rumble 2024. Despite recent reports claiming that an appearance from The Rainmaker at the event would be unlikely, fans still kept some optimism.

On Twitter, some users sarcastically mocked the WWE Universe as the promotion did not bring in any of the stars they were highly anticipating, including Okada and the other lucrative free agent Mercedes Moné.

They then realized that this could be proof that they were set to appear at Revolution, the next pay-per-view of AEW. AEW fans were excited at the thought of Okada making his entrance during the show. One fan even suggested a potential match against another Blackpool Combat Club member, Jon Moxley.

What surprises occurred during the WWE Royal Rumble event?

Although some felt that the surprises were underwhelming, there were indeed several returns and debuts that took place earlier tonight.

During the Women's Royal Rumble match, several familiar faces made their returns as Naomi came out as the second entrant, confirming her return to the promotion after a run with TNA. On the other hand, tonight's 30th entrant was another return in Liv Morgan.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also entered the match as the proverbial Forbidden Door was once again broken. Former AEW star Jade Cargill also made her long-awaited debut, entering the match and making short work of Nia Jax.

The Men's Royal Rumble had fewer surprises, but one came from the returning Andrade, who came in at number four. He departed from AEW a few weeks ago but is now back with WWE.

This event now begins the Road to WrestleMania, and there will surely be many more great moments leading up to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

How would you rate this year's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

