"That's disrespectful to Brock [Lesnar]" - Fans react to claims of major AEW star having a similar aura to the WWE icon

The Twitterverse is apparently quite united in disagreeing with a comparison between WWE legend Brock Lesnar and an AEW veteran.

With Lesnar having been part of the Stamford-based promotion since the early 2000s, he has built a reputation as one of the most-feared stars of all time. While he has pursued other ventures apart from WWE over the course of his career, he is best known for his association with the pro wrestling world. The Beast Incarnate has won several titles, including being the WWE World Champion seven times.

Meanwhile, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has also cultivated a commendable reputation for himself. The Purveyor of Violence's matches are often accompanied by seemingly reckless moves and spots. Furthermore, he has a sizeable fanbase that ensures a pop every time he appears in the arena.

A recent tweet compared the two stars on the basis of the impact they have had on the industry. While a few fans agreed with the analysis, most people vehemently opposed it on Twitter.

Kevin Lacerda @iamkevinlacerda @bryanalvarez Love mox, disagree. I don’t feel fear the way I do Brock. Mox is his own thing, similar at best to sandman in ECW. @bryanalvarez Love mox, disagree. I don’t feel fear the way I do Brock. Mox is his own thing, similar at best to sandman in ECW.

Nonya Business @dopeyramone @bryanalvarez Five years ago I wouldn't have imagined saying this however Brock can actually cut an engaging promo. Mox on the other hand... @bryanalvarez Five years ago I wouldn't have imagined saying this however Brock can actually cut an engaging promo. Mox on the other hand...

ckwalker @dogfins110 @bryanalvarez You could’ve easily said Stone Cold which makes more sense @bryanalvarez You could’ve easily said Stone Cold which makes more sense

P @ForeverBlue_07 @bryanalvarez Mox and Brock in the same sentence? @bryanalvarez Mox and Brock in the same sentence? 😭😭😭😭😭

Glenn Rebanks @Rebanks1982 @TheRealDisco But he's not comparing the 2 of them as performers or their star power just that you know something of note is going to happen when they appear, he's not wrong. @TheRealDisco But he's not comparing the 2 of them as performers or their star power just that you know something of note is going to happen when they appear, he's not wrong.

Glenn Rebanks @Rebanks1982 @bryanalvarez Yep, he just needs the WWE machine behind him now to elevate him to the next level. @bryanalvarez Yep, he just needs the WWE machine behind him now to elevate him to the next level.

Bill Apter was apparently intimidated by the WWE veteran Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate's outward personality was seemingly enough to scare wrestling veteran Bill Apter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter recalled the time Brock Lesnar teamed up with Shelton Benjamin in Ohio Valley Wrestling. He also mentioned how Lesnar stood out in the locker room full of other pro wrestlers.

"I remember him from Ohio Valley Wrestling. He was teaming up with Shelton Benjamin. I photographed some of the matches. Brock was one of those guys; a lot of the guys backstage before their matches were very easygoing and all this. I was almost hesitant to talk to him backstage, I really was because he was the picture of danger, which is the best I could say," said Bill Apter. (8:37 - 9:06)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Brock Lesnar.

What do you think of the comparison between Brock Lesnar and Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

