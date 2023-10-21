"That s*** is exhausting" - MJF rejects popular event to strengthen AEW's alliance

AEW World Champion MJF is currently at the peak of his career. He has been a cornerstone of the company for two years now and has been a great 'face of the company.'

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are two of the best skillful rosters in the wrestling business. Both companies allied in February 2021 and held a pay-per-view called Forbidden Door. Many dream matches take place in this inter-promotional contest.

G1 Climax is one of the biggest events of NJPW. This tournament goes on for a few days, and one has to wrestle multiple matches to win it. Recently, MJF went on to Twitter and said he isn't interested in participating in the G1 Climax.

"I don’t understand why wrestlers keep saying the want to do the G1. That s*** is exhausting. I’m good on that," he tweeted.

On the 2023 Forbidden Door, Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the AEW World Championship.

Will MJF become the longest-reigning AEW World Champion?

On this week's dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed Kenny Omega before his match against Kyle Fletcher. Interrupting the segment, MJF praised Omega for his work.

After that, he shook Kenny's hand and whispered in his ears, 13 days, indicating that the former would become the longest-reigning AEW Champion of all time in less than two weeks.

"13 days, b**ch," he said.

Kenny Omega was the AEW World Champion for 346 days, and Hangman Adam Page ended his reign. The Salt of the Earth will become the longest reigning AEW World Champion on October 30th, 2023.

The alliance between AEW and NJPW is going strong so far. The Forbidden Door event has been delivering for two years.

