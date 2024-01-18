"That's Hulk Hogan sh*t" - WWE Hall of Famer is unhappy with Samoa Joe and Hook's match from AEW Dynamite

A WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about the AEW World Title match between HOOK and Samoa Joe on Dynamite.

The name in question is none other than Bully Ray. Samoa Joe successfully defended the AEW World Title against HOOK this past week on Dynamite. However, the match had a spot where HOOK kicked out of Joe's finisher, the Muscle Buster, on the first count. This received a lot of backlash from fans, and Bully Ray.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Tag Team Champion noted how the spot damaged Samoa Joe's credibility. He said:

"You kicked out at one on the Muscle Buster? That's Hulk Hogan sh*t, That's veteran stuff. Yeah it might have worked a little in the crowd, you would've gotten half of the crowd for a moment. But to me, it takes away from Joe's credibility in his offense. I don't feel that HOOK is any stronger from those moments. Do I think HOOK took a step forward tonight? Yes, I do. I thought it was a good night for him in the hearts and minds of the AEW fanbase. Did HOOK go over? No. Did he get over? I think so. Do I think he got over to the maximum amount he could've tonight? Absolutely not, because I felt that he just took too much." [14:22 - 15:20]

HOOK is one of the most promising young talents in All Elite Wrestling. The latter's booking in the company has been dominant which helped him stand his ground against the Samoan Submission Machine.

Booker T explains why he took a shot at AEW star HOOK

NXT commentator Booker T recently explained how he did not mean to take a shot at AEW star HOOK amidst the recent Twitter outrage over Tony Khan.

The former World Champion mentioned how HOOK won irrelevant matches and still found himself challenging for the AEW World Title. This statement was taken the wrong way by many on social media.

In his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he wasn't trying to make the FTW Champion look bad.

"My comment wasn't to make HOOK look bad, it was - more than anything - to point out Tony Khan in this 28-and-1 streak that this kid has had going on, that HOOK is not more a household name," Booker T said.

Booker further added:

"When you got a chance to create a star and you miss the boat on it because you're thinking about how many matches somebody won or not, how many matches somebody lost, that was more so just to point out what Tony Khan is lacking as a booker. I don't wanna cross Taz. Taz could probably put me in the Kata-Ha-Jime. I feel like Taz's kid is doing a hell of a job, he looks good and he's a hell of a worker," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently posted some explosive tweets about Jinder Mahal getting a World Heavyweight Title opportunity at this past week's Monday Night RAW. The tweets were met with a lot of criticism as many believed that it damaged the image of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you agree with Booker T? Let us know in the comments section below.

