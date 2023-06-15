"That's a lawsuit" - Fans explode at MJF's controversial actions during AEW Dynamite match

AEW World Champion MJF has got people talking once again following this week's edition of Dynamite. His controversial actions during the show are causing some to wonder when he will get sued!

Maxwell Jacob Friedman narrowly survived the onslaught from Adam Cole on the June 14th edition of Dynamite. He managed to reach the 30-minute time limit without being pinned or submitted.

While the match has been credited as one of the best Dynamite matches of the year by many, one moment in particular has got people talking. MJF struck a fan in the crowd during the match's early stages.

The "Salt of the Earth" is known for getting under the skin of fans and wrestlers alike. But many people on social media have stated that if MJF doesn't calm himself down with these actions, he will have a lawsuit to worry about.

Friedman has already caused some upset among fans this year. During his 60-minute Iron Man Match with Bryan Danielson at the Revolution pay-per-view, he threw a drink at a child in the crowd.

While it seemed harmless initially, it turned out that it was an alcoholic drink and that the child's mother was extremely upset. The child ended up getting free tickets and a behind-the-scenes look at AEW the following Wednesday as compensation.

MJF will be in action at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

Not being the biggest fan of New Japan Pro Wrestling, the AEW World Champion has called the company an "indie fed." After figuring out he would like to perform at Forbidden Door, MJF has an opponent set in stone for the huge event on June 25th.

His opponent is "The Ace," Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was unsuccessful in claiming the Interim AEW World Championship last year at Forbidden Door in his match with Jon Moxley.

Tanahashi sent a video message to the June 14th edition of Dynamite. He claimed that the AEW World Championship would never shine as bright as it should as long as it's around the waist of MJF before challenging him to a match.

The match was officially announced shortly after, and given Friedman's known hatred of the promotion, it's safe to say he isn't going to be happy about having to wrestle in Toronto.

