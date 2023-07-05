"That's not main event worthy though" - Twitter shoots down speculation that two top females stars should headline AEW All In

AEW All In is already set to be one of the biggest pro wrestling events in modern history, and fan speculations are going wild about the potential main event. Recently a fan proposed that Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm should headline the show, and many fans hit back hard.

Storm and Hayter definitely have some unfinished business since the two last went head-to-head for the AEW Women's Championship. Additionally, The Outcasts have been running wild in the women's division, and with England being Hayter's home country, she would be an obvious massive babyface. However, does this match deserves to be the main event of the promotion's biggest pay-per-view yet?

A Twitter user proposed the idea of the two female AEW stars headlining the event.

Blue_Fox @AcpwFox98 Imagine in front of 85K+ fans at Wembley Stadium, this is the main event for AEW All In. Imagine in front of 85K+ fans at Wembley Stadium, this is the main event for AEW All In. https://t.co/7aRVowZJU2

Fans took to the comment section to give their take on the matter. Despite both Hayter and Storm being fan-favorite stars, the overwhelming response was negative.

Bria 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🔞 #WarriorNunSaved @SkybloodOrchid @AcpwFox98 AEW isn't gonna put them as the main event, very likely it's gonna be on the card sure, and believe me I'm a big women's wrestling fan also, but this isn't realistic. There's a number of other higher spectacle, and 'safer' possible matches to main event. @AcpwFox98 AEW isn't gonna put them as the main event, very likely it's gonna be on the card sure, and believe me I'm a big women's wrestling fan also, but this isn't realistic. There's a number of other higher spectacle, and 'safer' possible matches to main event.

ArtandAnatomy #collider @ArtandAnatomy1 @AcpwFox98 I like both of them but the idea of them main eventing is ridiculous. Nobody is attended that show exclusively for the women. @AcpwFox98 I like both of them but the idea of them main eventing is ridiculous. Nobody is attended that show exclusively for the women.

EdmontonMan @BLoobama @AcpwFox98 You had something great and you got greedy @AcpwFox98 You had something great and you got greedy

El English Vato @englishinaz @AcpwFox98 This match would be about as exciting as Toni looks in this picture @AcpwFox98 This match would be about as exciting as Toni looks in this picture

As many have pointed out, the main event of All In will most likely be a clash between two bigger names on the roster. Many believe it will be MJF or Kenny Omega, but quite a number of online fans think it should be CM Punk since he's the most recognizable name on the roster.

At this stage, the main event for the pay-per-view is still unknown, but since the event is set for late August, fans will find out who will headline the event sooner than later. However, it's still unlikely that Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm will headline All In, despite their huge online popularity.

Could Jamie Hayter be back in time for AEW All In?

Hayter is currently away due to an injury she suffered sometime before facing Toni Storm at Double or Nothing. While Storm has since taken numerous shots at the star and even claimed that she'll probably retire, that doesn't seem to be the case at all.

Jamie Hayter's return could have actually already been spoiled by the star herself. The former AEW Women's Champion took to Instagram some time ago to share an advertisement for All In on her Story, and many now believe that this hints at her return for the pay-per-view.

Unfortunately for any fans hoping to see Hayter return in time for the PPV, this could simply be the star promoting the event because it's happening in England and is the promotion's biggest pay-per-view yet. Time will be the final judge when it comes to this rumor, but if she is healed in time, she will most likely go after Toni Storm for the Women's Championship.

