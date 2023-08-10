"That security guard deserves a raise," "This f*cking clownshow" - Fans spot hilarious botch during Darby Allin's recent AEW Dynamite appearance

AEW Dynamite recently featured a segment with Darby Allin and Sting as they stood up to the Mogull Embassy, setting up a bout at All In in the process. However, many fans spotted how a security guard landed a kick on Allin as they both jumped the railing.

All Elite Wrestling has quite a number of diehard fans, but the promotion has been heavily criticized for its many botches. Notably, quite a few social media accounts exist to chronicle the many missteps made on television, and it seems they caught an embarrassing moment for Darby Allin this week.

X-user @aewbotches posted a clip of the botch and slowed the action down the moment the security guard's foot clipped Allin as he went over the barricade. In the comment section, many fans gave their take on the mishap, as they criticized not only Darby Allin but also AEW as a whole.

Doctor Disney @Doctor_Disney @aewbotches He actually landed the kick, though.



Which says so much more for many of the attempts of those actually on the talent roster.

Cigano @Cigano300 @aewbotches That security guard deserves a raise.

Angus is ALL IN @GigaChad_Gable @aewbotches This was a receipt. As Darby is running down you see him push the security guard. Clearly he didn't take too kindly to it

Over on Facebook, the consensus wasn't any better, as many members in the AEW WEDNESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE BOTCHPOSTING™ group gave their take on the clip as well.

Quite a handful in the group poked fun at AEW's excessive thigh slaps too.

Despite the hilarious botch, Darby Allin is no stranger to taking unprecedented risks, and the kick was likely hardly felt by the star. In real life, Allin also takes many chances, as his ex-wife, WWE star Gigi Dollin recently revealed that the star proposed to her after only four months of dating.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Cornette believes the former AEW TNT Champion is finally coming out of his shell

Despite being heralded as one of the "Four Pillars" and a former two-time TNT Champion, Allin still faces a ton of criticism. His promo skills have often come under attack, notably by Jim Cornette himself. However, it seems that the former wrestling manager sees some improvement in the young star.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran praised Allin for his promo challenging Christian and Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship.

“Darby says he’s gonna become the new TNT Champion at All Out and he cut a good promo. Darby is coming out of his little shell, his cocoon, his coffin, whatever he was f*cking wrapped up in for all that time when he’s in front of people and he’s got something to work with. He suggested a tag team match and got the fans to want the match."

All Out 2023 is set for September this year and will take place at the United Center in Chicago. It seems that this feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will take a backseat as Darby and Still clash with Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at Wembley for ALL IN.

