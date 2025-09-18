  • home icon
  • "That woman is in love," "Shafir was fighting for her life"- Fans erupt after Death Riders member breaks character on AEW Dynamite

"That woman is in love," "Shafir was fighting for her life"- Fans erupt after Death Riders member breaks character on AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 18, 2025
Death Riders
Death Riders has been a dominant faction on AEW TV (source: AEW's X account)

A Death Riders member nearly broke character on AEW Dynamite this week. Fans have reacted to this incident.

Marina Shafir started associating herself with Jon Moxley last year. She joined him even after he formed Death Riders and has been their only female member for the past year. Due to her MMA background, she hasn't been afraid to get physical with some of the men on TV. She is often involved in some of the brawls that the boys get involved in. Throughout her run as a part of Mox's crew, Shafir has always been serious on TV and has never smiled until recently.

This week on Dynamite: September to Remember, Roderick Strong faced off against Jon Moxley in a singles match. During the match, Strong went outside the ring to attack Mox when Marina Shafir stepped in his way. Both of them are married in real life. Hence, this made for a great moment for fans who were waiting for these two to come face-to-face. Shafir couldn't help but smile at the situation while trying her best to hold back her laughter.

Fans caught wind of this incident and took to social media to give their thoughts on this interaction. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (source: DrainBamager on X)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: DrainBamager on X)

Marina Shafir explained how she got to AEW after her WWE departure

Before joining AEW, Marina Shafir worked for WWE under the NXT brand for a number of years. However, after she left the Stamford-based promotion, she started to work in the Indies before arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Marina Shafir explained that coming to All Elite Wrestling wasn't the goal for her, as she wanted to work the independent scene. After working for Bloodsport, she got the opportunity to work on Dark.

"AEW wasn't the goal. I just wanted to do indies and learn as much as I could and hustle my f**king a** off to see if I could make it on the indie scene and do it the way I wanted to do it. It was tough, I didn't ask for any favors. I didn't ask [Roderick Strong] to get me on any shows. I didn't ask Shayna [Baszler] to get me on any shows, I had to put myself out there on my own and see what opportunities came my way. Josh [Barnett] hit me up to do Bloodsport, and after I did Bloodsport, it just kind of snowballed, and AEW Dark happened." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see more interactions between Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir on TV.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
