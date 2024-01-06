"The audience was furious" - Fans point out at massive blunder from this week's AEW Rampage

A match from this past week's AEW Rampage has been criticized by the fans for a seemingly botched spot.

This past week on AEW Rampage, Anna Jay took on the former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in singles competition. However, the fans believe that Jay was the rightful winner of the match as she had Hikaru covered for more than three seconds, but the referee acknowledged it as a two-count and allowed Shida to kick out.

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared the pinfall clip from the match with a timer which clearly shows that Anna Jay should have been crowned the winner of the match instead of Hikaru Shida.

Expand Tweet

Fans further proceeded to bash the match, stating that Rampage was "sloppy and weak."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette wants AEW star Anna Jay in the WWE

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently stated that he wants Anna Jay to sign with the WWE.

Anna Jay signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in April 2020 and has gone through multiple character changes throughout her career. Jay has been a part of two factions in the company. The first was The Dark Order, which helped shape her career. She later turned heel to join The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager and his co-host Brian Last spoke about the possibility of Anna Jay joining the Stamford-based promotion. Cornette believes Jay could improve if she works in the Stamford-based company's developmental brand, NXT.

"She's [Anna Jay] got some height. She's got some weight, especially where you like it and hopefully send to NXT to learn how to wrestle," Cornette said. [From 0:26 to 0:40]

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Let us know in the comments below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.