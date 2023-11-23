“The battle of the Super Kicks!” - Fans erupt after Jey Uso calls out former AEW Tag Team Champions

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently put his money where his mouth is and called out one of AEW's most successful tag teams, and fans on social media seem to want the clash to happen.

Over the past few years, wrestling fans have been privileged enough to witness some genuine tag team dream matches. FTR's trilogies with both The Young Bucks and The Briscoes, The Usos clashing with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, and of course, the implosion of The Bloodline at Money in the Bank.

But if there is one tag team match that fans of both WWE and AEW would pay good money to see, it's The Usos against The Young Bucks. During a recent interview, Jey Uso, who isn't teaming with his brother Jimmy anymore, called out the All Elite Wrestling EVP's saying that if they want the match, they need to come to WWE.

It seems as if Jey Uso isn't the only one who wants to see The Young Bucks wrestle in WWE, as fans on social media have exploded with excitement over the thought of potentially seeing two of the best brother tag teams in history collide.

Fans seem to want The Usos vs. The Young Bucks

With Jey regularly teaming with Cody Rhodes at the time of writing, Uso and Rhodes against The Young Bucks would also be considered a dream match given Cody's history with Matt and Nick Jackson.

A former WWE writer thinks Jey Uso has surpassed an AEW star

As previously stated, Jimmy and Jey Uso are no longer a tag team, at least for the time being. Jey is enjoying his run in the RAW main event picture, and a former WWE writer believes that 'Main Event Jey' has surpassed a current AEW Champion.

The champion in question is MJF, who at the time of writing, has become the first man to hold the AEW World Championship for over one year. However, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that Jey has overtaken Max as the hottest thing in wrestling.

Fans who may have wanted a match between MJF and Jey Uso in the near future might be disappointed to learn that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has reportedly signed a new deal with AEW until 2027.

