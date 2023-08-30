"The Boss we all need" – Fans applaud Tony Khan's gesture regarding Bray Wyatt's memorial service

Bray Wyatt's shocking passing last week left the wrestling world in mourning. With the star's memorial service coming up soon, Tony Khan has made some arrangements for his talents to attend. This move has garnered a lot of praise online, and fans shared their opinion in response to the news.

Wyatt's pro wrestling career is now not only remembered for his incredible creativity but also for the number of lives he touched with his friendship. Sadly, it was only after his passing that fans now have an idea of the importance he had in so many people's lives. Bray Wyatt befriended many who now find themselves in other promotions, like AEW, who would naturally want to say farewell to him.

According to a recent report, Tony Khan has provided the AEW roster with an option to skip the next two episodes of Dynamite to attend Wyatt's memorial services. Fans took to the comment section of one of these reports and praised Khan's stance and compassion toward the industry legend. The comments were almost unanimously positive, as fans commended how Khan put his employees over the rivalry with WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shortly before returning to WWE in 2022, Bray Wyatt penned a cryptic post online in homage to his love for pro wrestling. Shortly after her victory at AEW All In, Saraya took to social media to repost Wyatt's original post. The Anti-Diva likely remembered her late friend after all the buzz of her victory at the pay-per-view faded away.

Missed out on All Elite Wrestling's All In? Catch up with the results right here.

Malakai Black shared the AEW crowd's tribute to Bray Wyatt at All In

The House of Black unsuccessfully defended their AEW World Trios Championships at All In this past weekend. Naturally, the faction had an elaborate entrance, this time all wearing white and masked. But, what nobody expected was how the All In crowd all lit up their phones and flashlights to emulate the "fireflies" that the WWE audience did during Bray Wyatt's entrance.

Malakai Black notably caught wind of a clip posted by music producer Bryan Batiste, showcasing the entire entrance. After seeing the tribute, he posted it on his Instagram Story, so that many more fans could see the entrance.

The Eater of Worlds might have been a major fan-favorite, but he was clearly beloved behind the scenes by all his peers. Many are still grieving his loss today, especially since news about the details behind his death are still developing. While he only lived for 36 years, Bray Wyatt will likely be remembered as a legend of his generation in pro wrestling.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE