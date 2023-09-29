"The chosen one is available" - Wrestling fans beg AEW to sign 36-year-old top free agent and align with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has had some great tag team partners over the years, but one of the best has got to be former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan.

At the beginning of their careers, the duo was in a tag team called The Switchblades, making their name on the independent scene.

Callihan recently took to Twitter to reveal that he is ready to take independent bookings for the first time in almost three years.

That excited all the fans, and they naturally called for a reunion with Jon Moxley.

"@AAWPro The chosen one is available"

If Tony Khan manages to bring Sami Callihan to AEW, it will be interesting to see how that will affect Moxley. The latter is now the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club, and Callihan can fit in straight into the stable.

Major heat on the referee after the Jon Moxley botch, per reports

Jon Moxley had a concussion in his match against Rey Fenix at AEW Grand Slam, where he also lost his International Championship.

During the match, Moxley ate a piledriver from Fenix and landed awkwardly on his head, leading to a concussion. The referee, Rick Knox, failed to realize what was happening and let the match continue.

Fightful reported that several sources said Knox was facing major heat from people in AEW, but it was unclear what the reason was. One could be that he let the match continue after the concussion. The second could be the botched three count despite Moxley having his shoulders on the mat.

