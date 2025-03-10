"The disrespect is loud" "Embarrassing" - Fans blast Tony Khan and AEW after absent star shockingly gets erased

Tony Khan has kept many of his AEW talents off television in recent months, including former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille. Fans are now calling out the All Elite President.

Kamille debuted in AEW in July 2024 and aligned herself with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone as her bodyguard. However, she quit her position last November, and since then, the 32-year-old star hasn't been seen in the promotion, as many wonder about her status.

During All Elite Wrestling Revolution week in Los Angeles, California, All Elite stars gathered for the premiere of the Queen of the Ring movie. The company posted the video on social media featuring stars such as Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Renee Paquette, and more. However, Kamille, who has the biggest role in the movie among All Elite stars, was surprisingly absent from the video.

Many fans took to X/Twitter to share their reactions.

The fans have called out Tony Khan for ignoring Kamille, calling it a disrespectful and embarrassing act by the company.

The fans kept thrashing Tony Khan for cutting out Kamille from the video and called it petty.

"Kamille is in the movie too just fyi," a fan posted.

"Is Kamille coming back??" another fan questioned.

"@TonyKhan making sure Kamille is nowhere to be seen is new levels of petty… you’d swear this was an aew production by the sloppy editing here…," a fan wrote.

Kamille believes AEW fans haven't seen what she's capable of

Kamille is a promising talent in All Elite Wrestling, but her poor booking has led many to question the company's decision. It was believed that the former NWA star leaving Mercedes Mone would lead to a feud between the two stars. Instead, she has been absent from AEW programming since November 2024.

In an interview with Covalent TV, Kamille aired frustrations about the lack of opportunities in All Elite Wrestling. She spoke about how the fans haven't seen her true potential and wants to show it to the audience.

"I still feel like the AEW world hasn’t even seen a glimmer of what I have to offer. Even being able to talk and show some personality, I’m really excited for AEW fans to get to know me a little better. It’s about introducing that side of me to the fans. If someone says, ‘Oh, there’s no personality,’ I mean, to be honest, I’d agree with them up to this point because I haven’t really gotten the chance to show it. So, I’m just really excited for everyone to see that I’m more than just standing there making faces." [H/T: Ringside News]

While there have been reports of Kamille not returning anytime soon, we will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings Kamille back to All Elite Wrestling television.

