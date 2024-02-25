"The dr of thuganomics would never," "This was rough to watch" - Fans erupt after top AEW star's botch on Collision

A popular AEW star messed up his lines during one of his segments on the latest episode of Collision. This led fans to criticize him, while others made theories that this could have been intentional. The star in question is Max Caster.

Caster has often done raps during the group's entrances, where he usually dissed their opponents. This has often entertained fans, as he made references to several wrestlers. However, he has also had a habit of mentioning controversial topics.

On the latest episode of Collision, as he began his usual routine, he made a bar about him going against management and ended up tongue-tied during the second bar, so he stopped his entire thing. Anthony Bowens then took over and went to his part of the routine, which involved hyping up the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Many people believed that he had messed up on his own, and they felt that the whole gimmick was becoming too stale. One fan even brought up how WWE legend John Cena, who was known for his raps during his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick, would never mess up like this. Others even brought up how Top Dolla should replace him in the group.

Other fans were disappointed and missed the time when they were heels and when his bars were at their best. Some fans theorized that this could have been intentional, as this could be an angle showing how AEW management is holding him back.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Acclaimed member remains to be seen.

Max Caster's rap on AEW Rampage was removed from live TV

During last week's episode of AEW Rampage, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang competed in full force in a 12-man tag team match against the Dark Order, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

During the broadcast of the show, all 12 men were already shown to be in the ring for their match, and the entrance of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang was taken off TV. Max Caster's rap for the night was not seen.

On X/Twitter, it seemed he saw this coming, as he mentioned something about his rap being removed a few hours before the show. This could have been done as management may not have been happy with the content of his rap.

Check out Max Caster's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The full rap can be found here.

The AEW star could have gotten in trouble due to his recent raps, and this could be a sign that management may be looking to tone it down for the time being. On the other hand, this could have been a real botched move on his part and a rare moment of his.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know in the comments section below.