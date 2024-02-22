"The dude must have a broken-down body" - Fans erupt after reports of top star sustaining a "serious" injury during AEW Dynamite emerge

A top AEW star has reportedly suffered an unfortunate injury during the latest edition of Dynamite, which has led to some interesting comments by wrestling fans.

The star in question is none other than former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page, who was involved in a trios match in the main event of Dynamite. Page teamed up with Rob Van Dam and Hook to take on the World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. The Samoan Submission Machine choked out RVD to pick up the victory for his team.

However, during the match, Hangman landed awkwardly on his leg while countering Samoa Joe, who was trying to put him in his Muscle Buster finishing move. On the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Hangman Adam Page's potential injury:

"Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez say that Hangman Adam Page may have broken his ankle last night on #AEWDynamite Alvarez: "He has to have it looked at. Could be a broken ankle." Meltzer: "Yeah that's what I heard." Alvarez: "It does appear to be a serious ankle injury. Sometimes we have people getting injured and we don't know anything about it, they don't say anything, but this guy is fighting for the World Title in a little over a week, so if he's got a broken ankle, I think we're gonna hear about it real quick, “ (WOR)"

Expand Tweet

The fans have some interesting takes on the report of Hangman's injury:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland praises former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently had some encouraging words for his rival and former AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page.

Strickland and Page recently faced off in a Texas Death Match at the Full Gear 2023 Pay-Per-View. The brutal match culminated when Swerve Strickland choked out Hangman to pick up the victory.

Speaking on his Swerve City podcast, the former WWE NXT star called Hangman Adam Page a freak of nature and heaped praise on his rival:

"[Page] is another freak of nature that we don't give enough credit to," Strickland said in regard to their match at Full Gear. "He's just a hoss of a man, and he's agile as hell for how big he is, how smooth he is. He has a motor on him."

Swerve also spoke about the violent side of Page in their death match:

"I felt like you got both sides of that in that match," Strickland continued. "Which is very hard to do when you're bleeding all over the place." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page had some of the best matches in All Elite Wrestling's history. It will be interesting to see where both men stand after the Revolution PPV event.

Do you want to see Swerve Strickland become the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE