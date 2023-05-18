"The Elite leaving for WWE for sure" - Fans convinced that EVPs would leave AEW if Tony Khan brings back controversial released star

With the news of a controversial figure reportedly on his way back to AEW, it looks more likely than ever that The Elite could be on their way out the door. The Twitterverse has exploded at the prospect of this coming to fruition.

After months of speculation, it was announced that AEW Collision will debut on June 17, 2023. This all but confirmed the return of CM Punk, as he is rumored to be one of the headliners on the new show. However, it later surfaced that The Second City Saint wants to return alongside his good friend and former trainer, Ace Steel.

According to reports, CM Punk specifically requested that Steel be brought back to the company during his meetings with Tony Khan. However, it is still unknown whether his wish will be granted.

Steel held a backstage role in AEW before being released on October 18, 2022, due to his part in the Brawl Out fiasco. He allegedly threw a chair at The Young Bucks and bit Kenny Omega during the curfuffle. Therefore, it's safe to say that The Elite will not be thrilled to see Ace Steel return to the company.

Many fans on Twitter are less than thrilled about Steel's comeback too. Some users have speculated that this may be the last straw for The Elite.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Whether Ace Steel is brought back into the fold and The Elite decides to walk out remains to be seen. Nonetheless, these are intriguing times in the world of pro wrestling.

Multiple absent stars to appear at AEW Collision

While CM Punk has not yet been officially revealed as a member of the Collision roster, multiple other AEW talents have been listed as "headliners" of the new show.

Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Andrade El Idolo, and Powerhouse Hobbs were all mentioned in the company's press release regarding Collision. Apart from Hobbs, none of these stars have competed in the company's programming for months.

Granted, Samoa Joe has been wrestling on ROH television which is also owned by Tony Khan. Miro and Thunder Rosa appeared on last week's Dynamite in respective backstage segments but are yet to make their in-ring returns.

As for Andrade, his status with the promotion was seemingly up in the air. Funnily enough, he was apparently unaware that he would be involved in Collision. He took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

With so many fan favorites listed to appear at the show, there is no doubt that the AEW faithful will be tuning in for the Collision premiere.

Do you think that Ace Steel will make his return to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comment section below.

